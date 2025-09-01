Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 299: Adam Clausen Goes From 213 Years to Social Impact

Key points:

On this week’s episode of Everyday Injustice, host David Greenwald sits down with Adam Clausen, director of Innovation and Social Impact, whose life story embodies both the failures and possibilities of the American justice system. Once sentenced to 213 years in federal prison, Clausen not only found a way to survive the impossible but has since emerged as a national leader advocating for reform and second chances.

Clausen’s journey began with a troubled adolescence in New Jersey, marked by probation at 11 and escalating encounters with the justice system. By 18, he was a standout athlete with scholarship offers, but his life unraveled into crime and drug use, ultimately leading to lengthy incarceration. When federal prosecutors stacked mandatory firearm charges against him, he was handed a sentence that amounted to multiple lifetimes. Rather than allow despair to consume him, Clausen chose optimism, discipline, and eventually transformation.

During more than two decades in prison, Clausen poured his energy into fitness, introspection, and building community. With the support of forward-thinking administrators, he helped establish the nation’s first program of incarcerated life coaches, turning prison into a space for growth and preparation for life beyond the walls. That work laid the foundation for his role today in Social Purpose Corrections, where he collaborates with leaders to reshape correctional culture, promote wellness, and ensure that people leave prison better prepared than when they entered.

Now free through compassionate release after the First Step Act opened a legal path, Clausen is dedicated to using his story to inspire change. He works alongside national organizations, testifies before policymakers, and continues to press for reforms that recognize dignity, opportunity, and accountability. His conversation with Everyday Injustice is a powerful reminder that behind every sentence, no matter how long, is a human being capable of redemption—and that a justice system focused on restoration can serve both individuals and society far better than one built on punishment alone.

