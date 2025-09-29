Local Resistance Exacerbates US Housing Shortage

By Vanguard Staff
Dylan Matthews at Vox reports that the fractured nature of American government has created a major obstacle to solving the nation’s housing crisis. With decision-making divided among states, counties, cities, and neighborhood-level entities, new housing projects are often blocked at the level where opposition is strongest.
Local residents, more focused on issues such as traffic, parking, and noise than on long-term economic health or regional affordability, have frequently exercised disproportionate sway. Matthews calls this diffusion of responsibility a “disaster for housing in the US.”
A key example of this dynamic is “aldermanic privilege” in cities like Chicago and New York, where city council members effectively hold veto power over development in their districts. In practice, Matthews explains, this empowers local interests that care more about preserving neighborhood conditions than ensuring broader access to affordable housing. New York Mayor Eric Adams has introduced ballot measures aimed at weakening this privilege, but the proposals have already triggered resistance from the city council.
Because local resistance is so entrenched, states have stepped in to advance reforms. In 2019, Oregon’s then-House Speaker Tina Kotek, now governor, championed a bill requiring large cities to allow at least two housing units on every lot, effectively abolishing single-family zoning.
In California, Sen. Scott Wiener has had a series of wins with statewide housing legislation. His most recent victory was the passage of SB 79, which legalizes six-story apartment buildings near transit.
The bill still awaits Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature, but it represents one of the most aggressive state-level interventions in local land-use rules. Massachusetts, Washington, Florida, Texas, and Montana have also adopted state preemption measures that override local restrictions.
Even so, state-level efforts face substantial political headwinds. In New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul in 2023 retreated from an ambitious plan to upzone enough to allow 800,000 new homes after encountering overwhelming opposition from suburban communities. Observers saw the move as a concession to preserve Democratic support in swing House districts.
In Arizona, Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed a less ambitious reform proposal, citing “unintended consequences.” These setbacks underscore the political limits of state-level housing reform, even when legislators and governors acknowledge the severity of the crisis.
This has led to growing calls for federal action. The federal government already has experience preempting local rules in other sectors, including energy pipelines under the Natural Gas Act of 1938 and cell tower siting through the Federal Communications Commission. Matthews notes that while outright preemption of local zoning laws by Congress is unlikely, Washington has other tools, particularly grants and incentives, to encourage municipalities to adopt pro-housing reforms.
The most significant federal initiative now under discussion is the ROAD to Housing Act, co-sponsored by Senate Banking Committee Chair Tim Scott and ranking member Elizabeth Warren.
The bill has drawn attention not only for its bipartisan leadership but also for its unanimous committee passage in July. Typically, bills with unanimous support are modest in scope, and Matthews acknowledges his initial skepticism.
The measure contains provisions such as eliminating the “chassis requirement” that has slowed factory-built housing, and directing the Department of Housing and Urban Development to provide technical assistance to states.
But the ROAD to Housing Act also introduces a framework that experts believe could reshape how the federal government influences housing.
The Economic Innovation Group, a Washington-based think tank, highlights two particularly important features.
First, the act directs the federal government to create model zoning codes for urban, suburban, and rural municipalities. These model codes include provisions such as eliminating mandatory parking requirements, lowering minimum lot sizes, and permitting multi-unit buildings in areas historically limited to single-family homes.
Second, the bill creates financial incentives for cities to expand housing supply. Its Innovation Fund would distribute about $200 million annually to jurisdictions that reform zoning and accelerate construction.
Another measure, the Build Now Act, would redirect some Community Development Block Grant funds from high-cost areas that fail to build enough housing to those that are meeting demand.
EIG researchers Jess Remington, Adam Ozimek, and Carol Neuhardt argue these steps could evolve into a bold framework for what they call “Right-to-Build Zones.” Under this idea, cities could choose to apply federal model zoning codes to specific neighborhoods rather than across an entire jurisdiction.
In exchange, they would receive direct federal payments for every new unit built under the code. Matthews describes the approach as a way to cut through the tangle of conflicting rules across different levels of government while limiting the scale of reforms to minimize backlash.
Ozimek compares the proposal to China’s special economic zones, which in the 1980s allowed small areas to experiment with freer economic rules, eventually catalyzing nationwide growth.
By concentrating pro-housing reforms in designated zones, U.S. cities could spur construction where it is most viable and politically acceptable, while gradually normalizing reforms that could later expand more broadly.
Matthews notes that the current bill does not go as far as explicitly tying incentives to adoption of model zoning codes, which EIG believes would strengthen the approach. But the legislation does lay the groundwork for experimentation at a federal level, something housing policy has largely lacked.
“Maybe the unobjectionable bill that every senator likes has some teeth after all,” Matthews writes.
The ROAD to Housing Act remains a modest step compared to the scale of the crisis. Yet its unanimous support in a polarized Senate and its embrace of federal incentives for zoning reform mark a significant shift.
As Matthews observes, the measure may prove more consequential than it first appears, potentially opening the door to a new federal role in solving the housing shortage.
“Local residents, more focused on issues such as traffic, parking, and noise”
Oh imagine that, people being focused on such minor things as traffic, parking, and noise. How uncaring of them.
Interesting article in 48 Hills:
“That local government foot-dragging causes delays in construction is an article of faith among Yimbys, but an interesting alternative view is here. In addition, a recent San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank and National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) paper (more here and here) suggests local governments aren’t the culprits.”
“From the paper’s abstract:
The standard view of housing markets holds that the flexibility of local housing supply–shaped by factors like geography and regulation–strongly affects the response of house prices, house quantities and population to rising housing demand. However, from 2000 to 2020, we find that higher income growth predicts the same growth in house prices, housing quantity, and population regardless of a city’s estimated housing supply elasticity. …Using a general demand-and-supply framework, we show that our findings imply that constrained housing supply is relatively unimportant in explaining differences in rising house prices among U.S. cities. These results challenge the prevailing view of local housing and labor markets and suggest that easing housing supply constraints may not yield the anticipated improvements in housing affordability.”
“The article’s finding that housing affordability problems are driven by income inequality was supported by this article and the work of Aziz Sunderji, a real-estate market analyst and expert in data-visualization techniques . . .”
“San Francisco has an unusually low rate of rent burden due to high incomes for tech and other workers, and rent control and other renter protections for lower-income residents. Houston is less affordable than San Francisco and the USA as a whole.”
https://48hills.org/2025/06/the-new-state-housing-numbers-the-yimbys-and-a-bit-of-econ-101/
Next time I see Tim, I’m going to tell him to get you a golden plaque for your office.
I can think of a few golden plaques your office could use.
Maybe one engraved with the word “CRISIS”.
That article wasn’t written by Tim. Here’s another one by the author:
“It’s an article of faith in the Wiener/Yimby supply-side orthodoxy that California is suffering from a severe housing shortage. The business press no longer agrees. There is no question California is suffering from an affordability problem that includes the cost of housing—yet another problem that the state legislature has failed to address. But despite the prattle about supply and demand, the amount of housing in California and its affordability are distinct issues. Affordability is primarily a problem of grotesque income inequality in California and the rest of the nation.”
https://48hills.org/2025/09/the-bizarre-incompetence-of-wieners-sb-79/
duh
You do realize, I assume, that these type of articles are the opposite of what you preach. Also, note what the author states regarding “transit-oriented development”:
“UCLA urban planning professor Michael Manville noted that the average resident of TODs, especially those that include large numbers of market-rate units, are not likely to use transit very often under the best of circumstances. Nonetheless, transit orientation gives developers a host of benefits—including density bonuses and, following the 2022 passage of AB 2097, the opportunity for significant parking reductions, all of which can make projects pencil out for developers.”
“SB 79 may be good for developers’ bottom line, but any resulting TOD projects probably add little additional transit use—because the rich people who will move into these expensive units don’t use transit anyway.”
The introduction to the article starts out with this:
“State Sen. Scott Wiener’s latest upzoning bill, Senate Bill 79, is bizarrely incompetent. The bill upzones huge areas around BART, Muni and other rail transit stops in a way that is impractical. In the coming decades, there will not be enough population growth to come close to filling these new transit-oriented development zones.”
“The bill is a good example of how we face the confluence of powerful landowners, sympathetic pro-growth newspapers publishers, and sycophantic legislators. SB 79 is billed as a measure to help keep public transit solvent, but in reality, it’s a land grab.”
And later in the article:
“The Dept. of Finance Demographics Research Unit’s most recent reports project that between the years 2025 and 2050 San Francisco will add 16,937 residents. In San Francisco, the projected population increase would fit in less than one-quarter of a Tier 2 transit zone surrounding a Muni stop.”
“You do realize, I assume, that these type of articles are the opposite of what you preach.”
What is my view of SB 79?
You don’t know your own view? As I recall, you think it won’t make much difference (and certainly not in Davis). But it seems to me that you’re generally in favor of “transit oriented development”, and are not addressing the criticisms put forth by the author above. Would you care to do so?
I ask because those with your view tend to claim that “transit oriented development” is going to save the planet. (Despite, for example, the fact that some of the people moving TO Davis and the region are moving FROM areas that already have robust public transit systems. And yet, that’s essentially what you advocate for.)
In any case, I’m speaking generally – you’re at odds with most of what appears in 48 Hills (as are the YIMBYs).
Seems to me that for the most part, tenant advocacy organizations are more-interested in rent control, eviction prevention, etc. – than they are in expensive development (which sometimes results in their displacement).
That’s close to where I am – I don’t think it’s going to move the needle on housing.