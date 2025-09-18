Orange County Man Released after 44 Years in Prison Due to Prosecutorial Misconduct

Scott Sanders – illustrated image

“This is unquestionably one of the most egregious cases in Orange County’s history in terms of the concealment of evidence, and specifically the concealment of informant-related evidence.” – Scott Sanders, defense attorney

After more than four decades behind bars, a judge on Tuesday ordered the release of Guy Scott, whose 1981 Orange County murder conviction was tainted by prosecutorial misconduct and the concealment of critical evidence.

Scott, now 69, was just 25 years old when he was arrested in 1981 and later convicted of murder. He spent nearly 44 years in prison before the court, with the agreement of both parties and at the request of the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, reduced his conviction from murder to manslaughter, making him immediately eligible for release.

His case is now seen as one of the most egregious examples of prosecutorial misconduct in Orange County’s history, involving the suppression of informant-related evidence and questionable conduct by prosecutors, including then-deputy district attorney Tony Rackauckas, who would later go on to serve two decades as Orange County District Attorney.

“This is unquestionably one of the most egregious cases in Orange County’s history in terms of the concealment of evidence, and specifically the concealment of informant-related evidence,” defense attorney Scott Sanders said. “And the terrible and brutal irony is that Tony Rackauckas was at the center of it as the first prosecutor on the case in 1981.”

Sanders said Rackauckas’ misconduct included instructing his investigator not to record an interview with co-defendant Robert Neary, who prosecutors hoped would implicate Scott and others. Neary ultimately became the key prosecution witness. Rackauckas also directed another officer to delay writing a report about an interview with jailhouse informant Craig Lunsford, who told investigators Neary admitted to personally using a knife in the killing.

That statement directly contradicted Neary’s later testimony in court, where he denied any role with the weapon. The report was never disclosed to the defense before the preliminary hearing, leading to the case’s initial dismissal.

Rackauckas was later called by the defense at trial as attorneys argued that he intentionally suppressed evidence and attempted to prevent disclosure of material that could have exonerated Scott. The defense contended that this pattern of misconduct undermined the fairness of the trial and raised serious questions about the reliability of the conviction.

The case only grew more troubling decades later when the Orange County District Attorney’s Office disclosed a long-buried interview with another informant, David Vogel. Vogel, like Lunsford, said Neary had admitted to using a knife. That disclosure, made after Rackauckas had long since left the case, revealed that two separate informants had given consistent accounts that contradicted Neary’s testimony. Both informants are now deceased.

Sanders said the Vogel interview was particularly significant because, prior to trial, prosecutors reinterviewed Lunsford and secured a new statement from him claiming he misunderstood Neary’s words. This revision worked in the prosecution’s favor, reshaping Lunsford’s account to remove the damaging implication that Neary himself had wielded the knife.

With the Vogel interview withheld for decades, the prosecution was able to present Neary as a credible witness and bolster the case against Scott. Sanders said the existence of two independent informants who reported the same admission from Neary would have been devastating to the prosecution’s case.

“This interview with another witness, informant Vogel, would have powerfully corroborated that Neary used a knife and told two informants about the knife, that he lied in court, and that he had enormous motive to say whatever the prosecution wanted about Scott’s role so that he could avoid the ‘gas chamber,’” Sanders explained.

Neary himself testified that during the unrecorded interview with Rackauckas, he was led to believe that if he did not provide damaging information about his co-defendants, he could face execution. That pressure, Sanders argued, gave Neary every incentive to shape his testimony in ways that satisfied the prosecution’s theory of the case.

The failure to disclose the Vogel interview until more than 43 years after it was conducted added to the long trail of misconduct surrounding the case. Sanders praised the current leadership of the Orange County District Attorney’s Office for bringing the interview to light.

“I commend the current office of the OCDA for locating and disclosing an interview with a second informant who also spoke to the prosecution’s key witness and received a similar admission,” Sanders said.

The case of Guy Scott is not only a personal tragedy for the man who spent most of his adult life in prison, but also a reflection of systemic failures in Orange County’s handling of informants. For years, the county has faced scrutiny over its use of jailhouse informants, leading to investigations, public outcry, and the dismissal of multiple cases tainted by misconduct.

In Scott’s case, the consequences were devastating. He spent his youth, middle age, and much of his senior years incarcerated, while the truth about concealed evidence remained hidden.

“Guy Scott is so happy about the opportunity to have a second chance at life,” Sanders said. “However, he is also incredibly angered and anguished about the actions of the prosecution teams which handled his case through trial and which were willing to do anything to win. The price was decades of freedom. He was arrested when he was 25; he will be released at 69.”

Scott’s release marks the end of one of the longest and most troubling wrongful conviction cases in Orange County’s history. But it also raises broader questions about accountability for prosecutors who engage in misconduct, and what remedies exist for individuals whose lives have been irreparably damaged by such actions.

For Sanders, the case illustrates how the misuse of informants, the concealment of evidence, and the culture of winning at any cost can distort the justice system. He has long argued that Scott’s ordeal should serve as a warning of the dangers posed when prosecutors fail to disclose critical information to the defense.

The ruling on Tuesday offered Scott the long-awaited chance at freedom, but it came at a cost few could imagine—44 years lost to a system that failed to protect his rights.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: