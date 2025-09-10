Proposed Federal Bills Threaten to Reverse DC’s Criminal Justice Reforms

WASHINGTON — This Wednesday, the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform is set to review and vote on a package of bills that could strip Washington, D.C., of control over its criminal legal system, impose intrusive federal authority and deliver longer, harsher sentences, even for children. These measures represent a dramatic federal intrusion into the District’s autonomy, potentially reversing local reforms that have reduced incarceration and improved public safety.

The Sentencing Project, an advocacy group promoting “effective and humane responses to crime that minimize imprisonment and criminalization of youth and adults,” highlights the need to guard against increased prison time and broadened federal oversight.

Kara Gotsch, executive director of The Sentencing Project, said, “We all believe that public safety must be a top priority. But we have decades of evidence proving extreme punishments do not make us safer. Instead, they trap kids and parents behind bars, rip families apart, and devastate communities for generations.”

Gotsch added that real crime reduction comes from investing in community programs that address root causes and noted that D.C. had already seen violent crime decline through such interventions even before these federal bills emerged.

If Congress approves the bills, which advocates argue are unconstitutional, Gotsch warned that “they will disregard the will of voters, dismantle effective criminal justice reforms, and harm Washingtonians,” and, ultimately, “Congress will green-light a broader federal power grab that threatens not just DC, but cities across the country.”

To raise public awareness, The Sentencing Project flags several bills it says would destabilize D.C.’s legal system. The Strong Sentences for Safer D.C. Streets Act would lengthen mandatory minimums and impose life without parole for minors. Repealing the Incarceration Reduction Amendment Act of 2016 and the Second Chance Amendment Act of 2022 would roll back successful sentencing review policies that support reentry. H.R. 4922, the D.C. Criminal Reforms to Immediately Make Everyone Safer (DC CRIMES) Act, would increase penalties for teens and young adults, limit youth sentencing reforms and undercut D.C.’s ability to craft its own laws. H.R. 5140, the District of Columbia Juvenile Sentencing Reform Act, would lower the age at which children can be tried as adults to 14.

Critics argue that approving these bills would dismantle proven reforms and ignore evidence supporting crime prevention via community investment. Gotsch cautioned that “what’s happening in DC is a test case that could open the door for federal overreach into communities nationwide, even as cities across the country report decreased crime rates.” She urged communities and local leaders to protect both public safety and democratic values.

