California Legislature Passes Bills to Safeguard Immigrant Families, Vendors

SACRAMENTO – Senator María Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles) announced that two critical pieces of legislation have passed the California Legislature and are now on Governor Gavin Newsom’s desk. SB 580, the Strengthening Immigrant Protection Response Guides Act, and SB 635, the Street Vendor Business Protection Act, cleared their final votes in the Legislature on September 10 and September 12.

“Under the current federal administration, immigrant families and street vendors are living in constant fear,” Durazo said. “These bills ensure California remains a state where hardworking people can access services, pursue their dreams, and contribute to our communities without fear. These bills also make clear that no state resources will be used to support Trump’s cruel mass deportation agenda. California stands for dignity, safety, and opportunity, not fear and separation.”

SB 580 builds on nearly a decade of guidance issued by the California Attorney General by requiring comprehensive model policies for all state and local agencies. Attorney General Rob Bonta has issued updated guidance for courts, healthcare facilities, schools and other sectors, but many public agencies still lack clear direction on how to respond in civil immigration enforcement scenarios.

The legislation requires the Attorney General to publish model policies for state and local agencies on interactions with immigration authorities. It also directs the Attorney General to issue guidance, audit criteria and training recommendations for agency databases, ensuring all Californians can access essential services regardless of immigration status.

SB 635 targets practices that affect street vendors, many of whom are immigrant entrepreneurs. Local governments can currently collect sensitive information including citizenship status and require fingerprinting, which is automatically shared with federal law enforcement through existing agreements.

The Street Vendor Business Protection Act prohibits local sidewalk vending permit programs from inquiring about immigration status, citizenship, criminal history, or requiring fingerprints. It also bars enforcement officers from voluntarily sharing sensitive information and requires third-party contractors to adopt the same data protection standards as local jurisdictions.

SB 635 was co-sponsored by the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA), Community Power Collective, Inclusive Action for the City, Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice and Public Counsel. It received support from more than 60 organizations including the California Federation of Labor, ACLU California Action and several city governments.

SB 580 is sponsored by SEIU (Service Employees International Union) California with support from groups including the California Faculty Association, California Federation of Labor and UnidosUS.

“Street vending plays a crucial role in California’s cultural and civic life, offering economic opportunities especially for low-income and immigrant workers,” Durazo said. “These micro-entrepreneurs reinvest their earnings into local economies and strengthen our communities.”

With California home to more than 10 million immigrants representing 27 percent of the state’s population, and with immigrants making up the majority of workers in key industries like agriculture, construction and healthcare, Durazo emphasized that these protections are vital to the state’s economic stability.

“All Californians deserve the right to access services and live without fear,” Durazo said. “I urge Governor Newsom to sign these bills immediately so we can provide the peace, safety, and protections our communities deserve.”

