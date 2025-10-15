New California Law Ensures Immigrant Children’s Safety and Stability

LOS ANGELES, CA — The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) praised Governor Gavin Newsom for signing AB 495, the Family Preparedness Plan Act, into law, according to a press statement released Sunday. The measure, written by Assemblymember Celeste Rodríguez, aims to help immigrant and mixed-status families stay connected during immigration enforcement actions by ensuring K-12 schools follow updated protection policies.

Angelica Salas, executive director of CHIRLA, said the organization is “deeply grateful” to Newsom and Rodríguez for their support of immigrant families.

According to Salas, AB 495 “protects the rights of parents to make decisions about their children’s care,” ensuring that “even in moments of crisis, children remain safe, loved, and stable.” She added that the law allows families to plan ahead and avoid confusion during potential separations.

Assemblymember Rodríguez described the signing as “a crucial step toward protecting children and families facing the terror of separation.” She explained that the bill adds important safeguards to preserve parental rights and strengthen community preparedness. Rodríguez also credited advocates and community partners for helping bring the measure forward, saying it demonstrates California’s “commitment to safety and compassion for all families.”

Aradhana Tiwari, senior policy counsel at the Sunita Jain Anti-Trafficking Initiative at Loyola Law School, said federal immigration raids have “left children without their primary caretakers,” creating risks of “abuse, exploitation, and human trafficking.” Tiwari noted that AB 495 builds on existing custody laws to provide a “safety net” for children caught in emergencies, ensuring continuity of care and protection during family crises.

According to CHIRLA and partner organizations, AB 495 represents an important move toward keeping children safe and families together. The law aims to reduce harm caused by family separations, giving immigrant parents peace of mind and reinforcing California’s promise to protect all families.

