DJUSD to Preview Community Outreach Plan as District Faces Potential Steep Enrollment Declines

DAVIS, CA – The Davis Joint Unified School District (DJUSD) will present a preview of its Boundaries and Planning Community Outreach presentation Thursday evening during a special meeting, as the district continues to grapple with steep and ongoing declines in student enrollment.

According to the district’s staff report, DJUSD has lost approximately 300 students since 2019. Staff note that the decline stems primarily from lower birth rates and the high cost of housing in Davis, which have combined to drive down the number of school-age children in the community.

During the 2024–25 school year, DJUSD staff conducted extensive information gathering and analysis focused on boundary area populations, enrollment data, and long-term demographic trends. In spring 2025, the district launched its “Housing-Schools Connection” roadshow, holding more than 60 meetings with individuals and community organizations across Davis. The goal was to share information about how housing development—or the lack thereof—affects school enrollment, and to discuss how the district is preparing for the challenges ahead.

At Thursday’s meeting, district officials will preview a presentation designed to model a worst-case scenario: a potential decline of approximately 1,000 students over the next decade. Staff will present two main concepts to the Board of Education. One focuses on localized, near-term adjustments over the next three years, while the other addresses districtwide, long-term planning for sustained enrollment decline.

The purpose of Thursday’s meeting is to give the Board of Education an early look at the presentation before it is shared with the public at a series of community outreach meetings beginning in November.

District staff emphasize that no final decisions have been made about school closures or boundary changes. However, the presentation makes clear that continued enrollment decline could force difficult decisions in the coming years. DJUSD officials have projected that, without new housing developments, the district may have to close between one and three schools over the next decade.

In earlier public remarks, DJUSD explained that the outcome of two housing development votes expected in 2026 will play a decisive role in the district’s future. If both housing measures pass, the district anticipates some need for boundary adjustments but believes closures may be avoided. If one project passes, the district might still face the need to consolidate one or two schools. If neither passes, DJUSD has warned that closures are likely unavoidable.

DJUSD Superintendent Matt Best has been forthright about the district’s fiscal challenges, noting that declining enrollment creates a financial imbalance that is difficult to overcome. “The financial loss from declining enrollment is the inverse of economies of scale,” Best said in a recent interview with the Vanguard. “When a district grows, revenues grow faster than variable costs. But when a district shrinks, the loss of revenue is greater than the savings. The numbers don’t balance.”

Best said the district cannot sustain its current level of programming without reversing the enrollment trend. “We cannot right-size our district in a way that maintains quality programs for students without new enrollment,” he said. “There’s no version of this that doesn’t involve hard choices.”

According to state data and independent research, including a 2020 report from the Public Policy Institute of California, school districts across the state are facing similar pressures. Declining birth rates, rising housing costs, and shifting population patterns are driving down enrollment in many communities. The financial implications are severe, as district funding in California is directly tied to attendance.

For DJUSD, the problem extends beyond numbers on a spreadsheet. Best has described it as a question of identity and opportunity. “This is not about one housing project,” he said. “This is about the structural ability of our district to offer AP courses, music programs, languages, and electives.”

District officials also emphasize that, while per-pupil spending may increase when enrollment falls, the overall budget shrinks. Many district costs are fixed, such as utilities, maintenance, and administrative expenses, making proportional cuts difficult. As Best has explained, “You can’t lay off a quarter of a principal or half a school nurse.”

If new housing projects are approved, DJUSD would still need to redraw school boundaries to accommodate new students. But if the projects fail at the ballot box, district officials warn that they may be forced to consolidate schools to remain financially viable.

In the coming weeks, DJUSD will invite students, staff, families, and community members to a series of public meetings to review the proposed concepts and share feedback. The district expects to refine its long-term plans based on community input before bringing final recommendations to the Board in 2027.

District officials currently expect the Board of Education to make key decisions on school boundaries and potential closures by spring 2027, with any changes likely to take effect in the 2028–29 school year.

DJUSD’s ongoing public outreach reflects the urgency of the situation. The district has already lost 1,200 students since its peak enrollment, and officials warn that continued decline will jeopardize both finances and educational offerings. The district’s challenge is not simply to balance its budget, but to maintain the kind of comprehensive educational experience that Davis families have long expected.

The coming months will mark the start of what DJUSD describes as a “community conversation” about how to respond. Staff say the goal is to ensure transparency and collaboration as the district navigates what could be one of the most consequential planning efforts in its history.

