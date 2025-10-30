DJUSD to Preview Community Outreach Plan as District Faces Potential Steep Enrollment Declines

DAVIS, CA – The Davis Joint Unified School District (DJUSD) will present a preview of its Boundaries and Planning Community Outreach presentation Thursday evening during a special meeting, as the district continues to grapple with steep and ongoing declines in student enrollment.
According to the district’s staff report, DJUSD has lost approximately 300 students since 2019. Staff note that the decline stems primarily from lower birth rates and the high cost of housing in Davis, which have combined to drive down the number of school-age children in the community.
During the 2024–25 school year, DJUSD staff conducted extensive information gathering and analysis focused on boundary area populations, enrollment data, and long-term demographic trends. In spring 2025, the district launched its “Housing-Schools Connection” roadshow, holding more than 60 meetings with individuals and community organizations across Davis. The goal was to share information about how housing development—or the lack thereof—affects school enrollment, and to discuss how the district is preparing for the challenges ahead.
At Thursday’s meeting, district officials will preview a presentation designed to model a worst-case scenario: a potential decline of approximately 1,000 students over the next decade. Staff will present two main concepts to the Board of Education. One focuses on localized, near-term adjustments over the next three years, while the other addresses districtwide, long-term planning for sustained enrollment decline.
The purpose of Thursday’s meeting is to give the Board of Education an early look at the presentation before it is shared with the public at a series of community outreach meetings beginning in November.
District staff emphasize that no final decisions have been made about school closures or boundary changes. However, the presentation makes clear that continued enrollment decline could force difficult decisions in the coming years. DJUSD officials have projected that, without new housing developments, the district may have to close between one and three schools over the next decade.
In earlier public remarks, DJUSD explained that the outcome of two housing development votes expected in 2026 will play a decisive role in the district’s future. If both housing measures pass, the district anticipates some need for boundary adjustments but believes closures may be avoided. If one project passes, the district might still face the need to consolidate one or two schools. If neither passes, DJUSD has warned that closures are likely unavoidable.
DJUSD Superintendent Matt Best has been forthright about the district’s fiscal challenges, noting that declining enrollment creates a financial imbalance that is difficult to overcome. “The financial loss from declining enrollment is the inverse of economies of scale,” Best said in a recent interview with the Vanguard. “When a district grows, revenues grow faster than variable costs. But when a district shrinks, the loss of revenue is greater than the savings. The numbers don’t balance.”
Best said the district cannot sustain its current level of programming without reversing the enrollment trend. “We cannot right-size our district in a way that maintains quality programs for students without new enrollment,” he said. “There’s no version of this that doesn’t involve hard choices.”
According to state data and independent research, including a 2020 report from the Public Policy Institute of California, school districts across the state are facing similar pressures. Declining birth rates, rising housing costs, and shifting population patterns are driving down enrollment in many communities. The financial implications are severe, as district funding in California is directly tied to attendance.
For DJUSD, the problem extends beyond numbers on a spreadsheet. Best has described it as a question of identity and opportunity. “This is not about one housing project,” he said. “This is about the structural ability of our district to offer AP courses, music programs, languages, and electives.”
District officials also emphasize that, while per-pupil spending may increase when enrollment falls, the overall budget shrinks. Many district costs are fixed, such as utilities, maintenance, and administrative expenses, making proportional cuts difficult. As Best has explained, “You can’t lay off a quarter of a principal or half a school nurse.”
If new housing projects are approved, DJUSD would still need to redraw school boundaries to accommodate new students. But if the projects fail at the ballot box, district officials warn that they may be forced to consolidate schools to remain financially viable.
In the coming weeks, DJUSD will invite students, staff, families, and community members to a series of public meetings to review the proposed concepts and share feedback. The district expects to refine its long-term plans based on community input before bringing final recommendations to the Board in 2027.
District officials currently expect the Board of Education to make key decisions on school boundaries and potential closures by spring 2027, with any changes likely to take effect in the 2028–29 school year.
DJUSD’s ongoing public outreach reflects the urgency of the situation. The district has already lost 1,200 students since its peak enrollment, and officials warn that continued decline will jeopardize both finances and educational offerings. The district’s challenge is not simply to balance its budget, but to maintain the kind of comprehensive educational experience that Davis families have long expected.
The coming months will mark the start of what DJUSD describes as a “community conversation” about how to respond. Staff say the goal is to ensure transparency and collaboration as the district navigates what could be one of the most consequential planning efforts in its history.
Didn’t the district claim that closing down a school or two won’t reduce costs? If so, then why would they do so in order to reduce costs?
(Obviously, a rhetorical question.)
The district is making a mistake in assuming that most Davis residents/stakeholders are as concerned as those who might lose their jobs. (Some of the latter don’t even live in Davis.)
The Davis households which have children attending DJUSD is likely a minority of households. (Has anyone actually looked into that?)
Threats and gaslighting by a public agency as shills for developers. Despicable behavior on a level I can barely comprehend. Why are parents of school kids going along with this charade?
Those of us who have made education decisions for our children can tell you that having a school district with more course offerings, more school choices, and options for different learning modalities, is likely to lead to better placements and outcomes for our students.
Each course offering requires a minimum number of students. Loss of revenues due to declining enrollment will lead to reduced course offerings. Staffing levels are directly tied to revenues. Put simply: the quality of Davis schools will decline if enrollment declines. As Superintendent Best said, “this is about the structural ability of our district to offer AP courses, music programs, languages, and electives.”
Having compared neighboring district course offerings, I can attest that this is one area where DJUSD really excels. And it is what will be most impacted by reduced enrollment.
Creative restructuring and placement of magnet programs could forestall the closure of schools. But getting more of the kind of housing that young families want to buy or rent would make a big difference in stabilizing the district’s finances and retaining the quality of the Davis schools.
There doesn’t seem to be any support for that claim.
Parcel taxes which support extra programs go farther, when there’s fewer students. Parcel taxes have no relationship to the number of students.
If there was only “one” student, ALL of the parcel taxes would be dedicated to him/her.
The same is likely true in regard to the parcel tax which increased teacher salaries. (It goes farther when there’s fewer teachers. If there was only “one” teacher, he/she would presumably receive a windfall.)
The district has an inherent interest (a motivation) to spread misinformation. It is a conflict of interest to depend on them for objective analysis from a community’s perspective. (This is pretty much Auditing 101, though it’s really just common sense.)
Though I am sure that they are correct that a school or two needs to close down.
Ron O
Don has surveyed course offerings in other districts and found that Davis’ are superior. The large number of out of town transfers, just as the house price premium, shows substantial evidence that the district’s offerings are highly valued. I’ve posted here several times studies that show how school quality is priced into house prices. In the 1990s a UCB professor told us how the difference in Oakland and Piedmont house prices as the net present value of a private school education due to the school quality differences. (I happened live on the cities’ border at the time.)
Don’s assessment seems to not rely much on what the district has said. He’s speaking from his own direct observations and research.
You have no discernable stake in this discussion given that you live in Woodland. If anything, you’re incentive is to denigrate Davis schools so that Woodland home prices rise in comparison making your own property more valuable. You are far from a neutral arbiter here.
You have no idea what my interest in Davis is, and your claims border on libel.
But more importantly (in regard to your comment), aren’t you the same person who advocates for housing prices to be LOWER in Davis? The exact opposite of what you’re arguing for, now?
Also, what makes you think that Woodland housing prices aren’t “positively” impacted by the fact that Woodland residents are allowed to attend Davis schools? And, without paying parcel taxes?
Don’t you claim to be a professional economist on here? Did you skip a couple of classes?
Examples of curriculum differences between school districts. Numbers are from DataQuest, course catalogues are available online.
Davis High School, enrollment 1789
21 foreign language classes: French, Spanish, Chinese, Japanese
Woodland High School, enrollment 1171
12 foreign language classes: French, Spanish
Dixon High School, enrollment 1012
9 foreign language classes: Spanish only
So from your own citation, it appears that all of the districts offer Spanish language classes (surprise, surprise). And that WJUSD and DJUSD both offer French classes (something I never took in school).
And that DJUSD is the only one that offers Chinese and Japanese classes. (Are they threatening to eliminate those, if Davis voters don’t approve sprawl)?
Hey – maybe if they sprawl halfway to Woodland, they can also offer German and Russian languages (just a couple more examples). How many languages are there in the world, anyway?
“Sprawl for languages”.
If they sprawl enough, maybe they can offer all of the languages in the entire world.
The quality of school district has two effects on households without children. First, the quality of education affects the quality of the workforce that provides for those households. Second, the perception of the district’s quality affects the value of the houses owned by those households. Because younger families with children are more likely to move they are the largest component of the housing market and their preferences drive differences in housing prices.
While the district will save some costs by closing schools, its cost per student will rise because so much of its budget goes toward paying of bond debt for the new facilities built in its aging school system. Having more students reduces that per student cost. The state provides a per student-day allocation that reflects community characteristics and the district does not control that revenue source.
In addition to closing a school or two, it sounds like they need to sell off the sites, themselves. (Assuming that your claim is correct, regarding owing money as a result of previous, ill-advised expansion).
As they previously did in Davis – thereby providing more opportunity for housing or other uses.
This is what you call a “win-win” – ESPECIALLY for those who claim there’s a housing shortage.
I support the district in addressing the size of its district to reflect the community’s actual needs.