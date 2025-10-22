Community Demands Answers after Former NFL Player Doug Martin Dies in Oakland Police Custody

OAKLAND, Calif. — Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin died at age 36 on Saturday morning, Oct. 18, 2025, after being detained by the Oakland Police Department. His death has sparked outrage and renewed calls for accountability. On Tuesday, Oct. 21, the Anti Police-Terror Project (APTP) released a statement demanding answers from city officials and the department over what they describe as “questionable circumstances.”

The Anti Police-Terror Project is a Black-led, multiracial, intergenerational coalition working to eradicate police violence in communities of color. The organization supports families impacted by police killings, documents police abuses, and connects affected communities with resources, legal assistance, and healing. Its mission is to create a sustainable model for true community safety outside of policing.

“Doug Martin should be alive today,” said Cat Brooks, co-founder of the APTP. “OPD has proven again and again that they are incapable of responding to our people in crisis without violence. This department has drained our city’s budget, violated our trust, and now taken another life—all while the City Council plays politics with the only body that can hold them accountable. Enough is enough. We need truth, transparency, and a fully empowered Police Commission—not more cover-ups, not more excuses, and not one more death at the hands of OPD.”

According to the APTP’s statement, Martin’s death occurred during a mental health crisis, raising concerns about OPD’s ability to respond safely and humanely to people in crisis. “Instead of being met with compassion, people like Doug are met with force—and too often, they don’t survive,” the release said.

Martin’s death comes as political interference threatens the independence of the Oakland Police Commission, the city’s only civilian body with the authority to hold OPD accountable.

On Sept. 25, what should have been a routine reappointment of two respected commissioners—Ricardo Garcia Acosta and Omar Farmer—was derailed when Councilmember Kevin Jenkins allegedly intervened in the process. Despite having no authority under the City Charter, Jenkins attempted to send the reappointments back to the Selection Panel for reconsideration, delaying the process. Oakland’s City Attorney later confirmed that the City Council’s only legal role is to approve or reject appointments within 60 days.

“Doug Martin’s death only underscores why we need a strong and independent Police Commission,” the APTP said. “The Commission is already at risk of losing quorum, and any additional delays could leave it powerless during a crucial moment—including the ongoing search for a new police chief following Floyd Mitchell’s resignation.”

The group accused OPD of continuing to “drain city resources, spend tens of millions in overtime, and fail its federal monitor year after year.”

“We need truth, transparency, and a fully functional Police Commission empowered to do its job,” the APTP added.

On Tuesday, Oct. 21, APTP members attended the Oakland City Council meeting to demand that the city and OPD release all information regarding Martin’s death—including body-worn camera footage, incident reports, and internal communications. They also urged the City Council to approve the reappointments of Garcia Acosta and Farmer without further delay or interference.

