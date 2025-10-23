Yolo Public Defender Among Many to Condemn Federal Militarization of Bay Area Communities

Yolo County Public Defender Tracie Olson at rally in 2020

SAN FRANCISCO – The California Public Defenders Association (CPDA) on Thursday condemned the deployment of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents to the Bay Area, calling it an alarming escalation in the criminalization of immigrants, people of color, and those exercising their constitutional rights.

The association said the arrival of armed federal forces in local neighborhoods—without authorization from local governments and in direct opposition to the wishes of residents—undermines California’s commitment to justice and sanctuary.

“CPDA and its members across California stand united with immigrant communities, labor partners, and local leaders demanding the immediate withdrawal of CBP agents from the Bay Area,” the organization said in a statement. “California’s commitment to justice and sanctuary cannot coexist with the federal militarization of our streets.”

“When federal agents roam our neighborhoods under the guise of enforcement, the very notion of community safety collapses. Militarized patrols in our streets and throughout our communities are unacceptable,” said Tracie Olson, Chief Public Defender of Yolo County and CPDA Board President.

“Every one of CPDA’s members throughout the state is working every day to protect and defend their clients in court,” said Kate Chatfield, Executive Director of CPDA. “In doing this work, public defenders are protecting and defending the rights of everyone. These federal actions undermine that work, replacing justice with fear and eroding trust in the rule of law.”

“This racist federal deployment is lawless, state-sanctioned violence designed to terrorize communities of color and destroy due process,” said Brendon Woods, Alameda County Chief Public Defender. “It is cruel, unconstitutional, and has no place in the Bay Area or anywhere else.”

“Deploying ICE in our local communities sends a chilling message: that some residents are less worthy of protection,” said Ellen McDonnell, Contra Costa County Chief Public Defender. “This approach violates the principles we defend every day.”

“When the line between immigration enforcement and everyday policing blurs, people stop trusting the systems meant to protect them,” said Lisa Maguire, Chief Defender of the San Mateo County Private Defender Program. “This undermines public safety for everyone.”

“We defend the rights of community members who have built lives here,” said David Sutton, Marin County Chief Public Defender. “To deploy federal agents focused on enforcement, not justice, in our community is to threaten everything this state says it values—family, equity, and the right to be secure.”

