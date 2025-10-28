Court Watch: Court Delays Domestic Violence Trial, Releases Accused on Own Recognizance

WOODLAND, CA – During a jury trial Monday, Judge Catherine Hohenwarter released a man on his own recognizance rather than keeping him in custody for seven months because of a critical witness’s unavailability. Deputy Public Defender Katie DeAnda argued that continued custody would violate her client’s Sixth Amendment rights and was “unfair,” while Deputy District Attorney Aaron Rojas opposed release, calling the accused a “flight risk.”

The accused is on trial for one felony count of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and a misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing a public officer. He has pleaded not guilty to the complaint.

After an off-the-record discussion, the court learned that the complaining witness, who was expected to testify, failed to appear. Rojas said the witness had a medical excuse but had previously expressed reluctance to come to court despite being served. He asked Judge Hohenwarter to issue a bench warrant to ensure her appearance.

DeAnda requested a continuance of the trial, noting the proceedings could not continue without the witness. Judge Hohenwarter agreed and ruled that the conflicts be sent to the witness to inform her of her legal rights on the stand. The trial paused to allow DeAnda to confer with her client.

After the break, DeAnda suggested releasing the accused from custody, explaining that the complaining witness’s medical condition was a pregnancy. The court would reconvene after she gave birth and recovered postpartum, which would push the trial past the new year.

DeAnda said she saw good cause for a continuance but argued that keeping the accused in custody was inappropriate. She noted her client had been in custody since the start of the case, “looking at over 90 days at this point.” She added that it would “not be appropriate” to hold him for seven more months while awaiting trial.

Rojas responded, “The People will make their reasoning concise.” He reiterated the prosecution’s opposition to release and said they were concerned the accused would not return for court, describing him as a “flight risk.” Keeping him in custody, Rojas said, would guarantee his appearance.

Judge Hohenwarter agreed to the continuance and moved the trial to May 6, 2026, with an early disposition conference set for April 6, 2026. She ultimately decided to release the accused, noting he is “presumed innocent and has a baby coming.” After reviewing her records, she said there was no evidence or history of his being a flight risk.

“Therefore, as long as he complies with his no-harassment order of the complaining witness, he will be able to stay out of custody until his trial in May 2026,” Hohenwarter said.

