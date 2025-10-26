California Steps up to Combat Hunger as Federal Shutdown Delays SNAP Benefits

Photo courtesy Governor’s Office

By Vanguard Staff

LOS ANGELES – Governor Gavin Newsom has directed California Volunteers and the California National Guard to assist food banks across the state as the ongoing federal government shutdown delays Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for millions of Californians.

The humanitarian deployment began Friday at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, where service members and volunteers joined local staff to pack meals for families facing food insecurity. The statewide effort follows Newsom’s decision earlier this week to fast-track $80 million in emergency funding to support food banks impacted by the disruption of federal food aid.

“I’m proud to see the first successful humanitarian deployment of California Volunteers and the California National Guard to food banks to assist and serve communities in need while failures at the federal level permit an ongoing government shutdown,” Newsom said. “As SNAP delays hit dinner tables right before the holiday season, the state is working hard to keep families from going hungry. The efforts seen today will be ongoing and available to food banks across California that request greater assistance.”

At the Los Angeles site, GO-Serve Director and Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday joined eight College Corps members and 32 National Guard members to assist with food distribution. Fryday emphasized that California’s coordinated response was designed to protect families from immediate hunger while Washington remains gridlocked.

“Today, Governor Newsom deployed the California National Guard and California Service Corps on a humanitarian mission to protect Californian families and kids from going hungry,” Fryday said. “At a time when DC is shut down, we are stepping up.”

First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom also commended the effort, calling it an example of service and solidarity during a national crisis. “I’m deeply proud of our California National Guard and California Volunteers for their efforts to keep families fed. This is what true service looks like,” she said. “They are on the frontlines, showing up for our communities, getting essential food to California families who have been left waiting as the Trump administration turns its back, deepening hunger and hardship across the country.”

Major General Matthew P. Beevers, the California Military Department’s Adjutant General, said the Guard was honored to play a logistical role in the mission. “Today, the California Military Department is on the ground supporting food bank operations in Los Angeles,” Beevers said. “We are grateful to play a crucial role in this effort and honored to serve our communities once again. We are supporting our interagency partners at Cal OES, CDSS, and Cal Volunteers, and proud to be part of this incredible team.”

Guard members and civilian volunteers sorted and packed roughly 25,000 pounds of fresh produce and fruit on Friday. The Guard’s mission remains behind the scenes—focused on warehouse operations, deliveries, and supply management—to help food banks meet a surge in demand caused by the suspension of federal assistance.

Under the Governor’s command, the National Guard is prohibited from conducting immigration enforcement or questioning during humanitarian missions. The Guard has previously supported state efforts to combat wildfires, assist hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic, and distribute food during past emergencies.

Newsom’s office noted that in 2020, Guard members helped deliver more than 800 million meals statewide when food banks faced shortages of volunteers during the pandemic.

The federal government’s failure to pass a budget by October 23 has delayed November CalFresh payments for approximately 5.5 million Californians, with disruptions expected to continue until the shutdown ends or Congress acts to restore funding.

State officials said food bank assistance will continue as needed across California until federal benefits are reinstated.

