Quaker House to Host Community Forum on Homelessness in Davis

DAVIS — The Davis Friends Meeting (Quakers) is hosting a public panel discussion and community forum on homelessness in Davis on Thursday, October 9, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Davis Quaker Meeting House, located at 345 L Street at the corner of 4th and L Streets.

The event, titled “A Problem with a Solution — End Homelessness in Davis,” marks the beginning of an ongoing project to address the issue locally. Organizers said this will be the first in a series of community conversations aimed at developing solutions to homelessness and will include the perspectives of those with lived experience.

Panelists include Rick Moniz, historian; Alfred Melbourne, director of Three Sisters Gardens; Geoff Rohde, homeless advocate; and Vernon, director of the Respite Center.

The forum is sponsored by the Davis Friends Meeting Outreach Committee, Yolo Democratic Socialists of America, and Three Sisters Gardens.

