Georgia Man Challenges Indictment after County Clerk Charged with Destroying Records

ATLANTA – Federick Donyell Woodard, who is currently incarcerated at Smith State Prison in Georgia, has filed a legal motion challenging his indictment in Cobb County after the county’s court clerk was criminally charged with destroying government records.

Woodard requested that the Cobb County Court and Clerk produce the judicial authorization order that “allegedly permitted a Cobb County grand jury to convene in January 2021, during the statewide COVID-19 judicial emergency.” Under Georgia law and the emergency orders, no grand jury could convene without judicial authorization.

Woodard argued that if there was no judicial authorization, the indictment is void, which means the court could not proceed with the trial. According to court records, his writ of certiorari also alleged “multiple due process violations,” including missing records, withheld evidence, and other misconduct.

In July 2025, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced the indictment of Cobb County Clerk Connie Taylor on charges of “destroying public records and violating her oath of office.” Within days, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp suspended Taylor, citing her actions as “adversely affect(ing) the administration of the office of Clerk of the Superior Court.”

Woodard argued that the disciplinary and criminal charges against Taylor “corroborate” his claims.

In 2022, Woodard was convicted in Cobb County. He maintains that the conviction was based on “false testimony” and “suppressed evidence.” He has filed multiple motions alleging “Brady violations, ineffective assistance of counsel, and denial of due process.”

The motion could have far-reaching legal consequences across jurisdictions. Georgia law holds that a conviction based on an invalid indictment is “void ab initio” and “must be set aside.”

Additionally, more than 270 Georgia citizens have signed a public petition supporting transparency in Woodard’s case and calling for the release of all missing court records.

“This is not just about my freedom,” Woodard said. “It’s about restoring integrity to a system that has failed to uphold its laws.”

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: