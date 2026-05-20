San Diego Housing Report Suggests California’s Housing Reforms May Be Beginning to Work

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — A newly released affordable housing report from San Diego County provides evidence that California’s years-long push for housing reform may be slowly beginning to produce measurable progress, even if the full impacts of those changes will take years to materialize.

The report, highlighted last week by KPBS, found that while San Diego County remains mired in a severe affordability crisis, the region experienced a substantial increase in affordable housing production over the past year.

According to the California Housing Partnership’s 2026 Affordable Housing Needs Report, developers built or preserved thousands of affordable housing units despite a decline in state and federal housing funding.

The report found affordable housing production increased by roughly 90 percent compared to the previous year.

At the same time, the report also found that nearly 130,000 low-income renter households in San Diego County still lack access to an affordable home.

In addition, nearly 80 percent of extremely low-income households remain severely rent burdened, spending more than half of their income on housing costs.

Both figures declined modestly from the prior year, suggesting that increased housing production may be beginning to relieve some pressure in the housing market.

The findings come as California continues to undergo a major political and cultural shift on housing policy, with state officials increasingly moving away from treating housing production as a purely local issue and toward a model emphasizing statewide accountability and enforcement.

In recent years, critics of California’s housing reforms have argued that recent legislative changes have failed to meaningfully improve affordability. But housing advocates increasingly contend that such conclusions ignore the long timelines associated with housing development and the decades-long nature of the state’s housing shortage.

California spent decades underproducing housing while layering on restrictive zoning, procedural barriers, litigation risks, financing constraints, and political opposition to growth. Many of the state’s most aggressive housing reforms have only recently begun filtering through local planning systems.

The San Diego report is now being viewed by some observers as evidence that the effects of increased production may finally be emerging.

The broader debate has become especially relevant in cities like Davis, where questions surrounding housing supply, affordability, and compliance with state housing mandates continue to dominate local politics.

In Davis, city officials have acknowledged that the city’s ability to meet lower-income RHNA targets may depend heavily on the approval and construction of major projects such as Village Farms and Willowgrove.

Those projects together account for hundreds of deed-restricted affordable housing units and represent the overwhelming share of lower-income housing currently proposed in the city’s development pipeline.

Housing advocates argue that the San Diego findings reinforce a central point often lost in California’s housing debates: housing systems do not change overnight.

Even supporters of California’s recent housing laws generally acknowledge there is no single policy solution capable of resolving the crisis.

Housing economists and policy advocates increasingly argue that California’s housing crisis cannot be solved through any single strategy alone, but instead reflects decades of overlapping structural failures requiring a combination of affordable housing investment, increased supply, and tenant protections.

The San Diego findings also arrive as the state begins taking a far more aggressive posture toward local governments that fail to comply with housing law.

Earlier this year, the state secured major court victories against Huntington Beach over violations of state housing mandates, resulting in significant financial penalties against the city.

The Huntington Beach litigation shows that California is becoming increasingly aggressive in enforcing state housing laws against jurisdictions that obstruct housing development.

For years, many local governments operated under the assumption that state housing requirements could be delayed, weakened, or ignored without meaningful repercussions.

Actions by the state in the last few years show that calculation appears to be changing.

State agencies, including the HCD, have increasingly scrutinized Housing Elements, challenged local zoning restrictions, and warned cities that failure to meet state obligations could expose them to legal liability, loss of local control, or builder’s remedy applications.

The broader shift reflects California’s increasing willingness to intervene directly in local housing decisions as the state attempts to address the ongoing affordability crisis.

The San Diego report reinforces the argument that California’s housing shortage is too large and too complex to address without both substantial affordable housing investment and a broader increase in overall housing supply.

In recent years, debates around housing have often been framed as a choice between subsidized affordable housing and broader market-rate production. It is now clear that both are necessary.

The California Housing Partnership report suggests that even modest improvements in production can begin reducing housing pressure, particularly when affordable housing investments are paired with broader increases in supply.

For cities like Davis, where debates over Measure J, peripheral growth, and affordable housing obligations continue to intensify, the report may further strengthen arguments that California’s housing crisis requires long-term structural solutions rather than short-term political resistance.

While the San Diego report makes clear that the affordability crisis remains severe, it also suggests that California’s housing policies may be beginning to alter the trajectory of the problem — even if the results remain gradual, uneven, and incomplete.

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