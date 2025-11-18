Alameda County DA Files Murder Charge in Laney College Shooting, Announces Sentencing Plan

OAKLAND, Calif. – The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday it has filed a murder charge against27 year old Cedric Irving Jr. in the Nov. 13 Laney College shooting and unveiled a new plan to impose mandatory minimum sentences for illegal firearm possession, a move DA Ursula Jones Dickson said is intended to foster a safer environment across the city and county.

In a press release issued Nov. 17, 2025, the office confirmed the filing of charges following the fatal shooting at Laney College. District Attorney Jones Dickson linked the prosecution and new sentencing enhancements to the ongoing issue of gun violence in Alameda County.

On Nov. 13, 2025, 66-year-old John Beam was shot and killed on campus at Laney College. The 27-year-old suspect, Cedric Irving Jr., was charged with Beam’s murder and the use of a firearm. A conviction would result in a sentence of 50 years to life in state prison.

Beam worked as a coach at Laney College, and DA Jones Dickson highlighted his commitment to the community. “On behalf of the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office, and my personal family, I wish to express our deepest condolences to Coach John Beam’s family,” she said. “Coach Beam represents the best of Oakland. Just as Coach Beam’s love for community has been felt for decades, so will his loss.”

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office also announced new firearm sentencing enhancements. Misdemeanor possession, felony possession and felon in possession convictions would carry mandatory sentences of 90 days in county jail, 180 days in county jail and 16 months in state prison, respectively.

“There must be more accountability,” Jones Dickson stated. “Our schools, students, and teachers need to thrive in a safe gun-free environment.”

The DA’s office said it also intends to pursue stronger penalties for possession of “ghost guns,” or privately made firearms lacking serial numbers as defined by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The office said efforts are underway to establish further mandatory jail time if convicted.

“I believe that this will be an important step in that direction to make Oakland and Alameda County safer,” Jones Dickson said, ending the release.

