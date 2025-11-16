Sunday Commentary: The Enrollment Crisis Was a Choice — and Measure J Set It in Motion

DJUSD likely has 2,300 fewer students today than it would have if Davis had grown at the level projected before Measure J.

The Davis community is being forced to grapple with a difficult reality: enrollment in the Davis Joint Unified School District is falling, and will continue to decline over the foreseeable future.

These consequences are forcing current and increasingly heated policy discussions about school closures, boundary realignment, program contraction, and declining state revenue tied to attendance.

One explanation from those who simply oppose projected housing projects in Davis has been that Davis is merely swept up in broader statewide demographic forces.

Birth rates have fallen across California, family households are shrinking, and many school districts — urban and rural alike — are losing students. That framing allows some to believe it is simply caught in a demographic tide that no local policy could have prevented.

But the record tells a different story.

If we look backward — not at statewide averages, but at Davis-specific planning history and Davis-specific growth limitations — it becomes clear that the district’s enrollment crisis is not primarily the result of changing statewide demographics.

Rather we can clearly see that it is the result of 25 years of constrained housing production under Measure J that prevented the city from growing at the pace planners expected, families desired, and the region assumed.

In 1999, before voters adopted Measure J, the Sacramento Area Council of Governments (SACOG) projected the City of Davis would grow from around 61,000 residents in the late 1990s to approximately 75,000 residents by 2010. That projection reflected Davis’s historic growth rate and the trajectory established in city policy.

But after Measure J passed, outward residential growth slowed dramatically. Instead of reaching the projected 75,000 residents (by 2010), Davis sits today just under 67,000. In other words, the city grew by roughly 6,000 people instead of the 14,000 expected, leaving a population gap of about 8,000 missing residents.

When translated into housing, using Davis’s average household size of approximately 2.5 people per home, that gap equates to about 3,200 homes that were never built.

Those missing homes have direct consequences for DJUSD. The most recent yield methodology — developed by Davis Demographics and EPS using real-world data from the Cannery — estimates that each single-family home generates approximately 0.723 students.

Cannery itself proves the point. With roughly 600 units, it is now producing close to 300 students in DJUSD — a yield rate that contradicts claims that new housing no longer generates families or school-aged children.

Apply that same yield rate to the 3,200 missing homes, and the math becomes unavoidable:

That means DJUSD likely has 2,300 fewer students today than it would have if Davis had grown at the level projected before Measure J. And that number is striking because it almost exactly mirrors the district’s current enrollment decline.

The enrollment crisis is not the natural result of demographic winter — it is the predictable result of development policy.

Some will insist that Davis never would have grown to 75,000 residents, Measure J or not. Others argue the community has repeatedly reaffirmed its growth skepticism at the ballot box, and that alone makes the outcome “organic.” Still others maintain that even if housing were approved, families today might not choose Davis at the same rates they once did.

But those claims run headfirst into observable facts.

Demand did not disappear — Davis simply refused to meet it. The housing market didn’t collapse — supply was restricted. Families didn’t stop wanting to live in Davis — they were priced out or forced to look elsewhere.

Meanwhile, the same statewide demographic pressures cited to excuse enrollment decline did not prevent other school districts with more permissive land-use policy — including nearby Woodland, Elk Grove, and West Sacramento — from maintaining or even growing enrollment during the same period.

The difference was housing.

And now, as DJUSD confronts the consequences, the city is in a fundamentally uncomfortable position. Because once you remove statewide trends as the primary explanation, what is left is both simpler and harder to ignore:

Davis chose this outcome.

The question then becomes whether the community wants to continue accepting decline as its trajectory, or whether it is prepared to correct course.

Correcting course does not mean building endlessly or discarding environmental values. It means acknowledging that a thriving public school system requires a stable or modestly growing population of families — and that such stability requires housing supply that matches demand.

Two projects now under consideration — Village Farms and Willowgrove — represent the first realistic opportunity in decades to reverse the enrollment trend rather than merely manage its consequences. Both projects would add substantial family-oriented housing. Both would generate new students using the district’s existing yield methodology. And combined, their timing, scale, and unit mix align almost perfectly with the level of residential growth necessary to stabilize DJUSD.

Village Farms alone is projected to generate roughly 701 students — again, based on the same yield factors that Cannery now demonstrates are reliable. Willowgrove, using the same modeling assumptions, would produce hundreds more. Together, the two projects would represent the equivalent of one Cannery every four to five years — which is almost exactly the pace needed for Davis to maintain enrollment and meet state housing requirements.

The state’s mandate for housing production and the district’s need for enrollment stabilization are not separate policy debates. They are the same debate, viewed through different institutional lenses.

Davis is now experiencing the cost of a quarter-century of slow-growth governance. But the future is not predetermined. The choice before the community now is the same one it faced in 2000 — whether Davis will be a city that grows intentionally and sustainably, or whether it will continue to freeze itself in place and manage incremental institutional decline.

The enrollment crisis was not inevitable — it was a choice.

Building Village Farms and Willowgrove is not simply about housing policy. It is about whether Davis will remain a community with a viable, vibrant public school system.

If the city wants to get back on track, this is where it begins.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: