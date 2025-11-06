Court Watch: Court Rejects Prosecution’s Bid to Keep Man in Custody for Relapse

WOODLAND, Calif. — During a court hearing Wednesday, Judge Clara Levers rejected the prosecution’s request to keep a man in custody and instead ordered his release under Post-Release Community Supervision (PRCS). The decision came after a lengthy debate over how the justice system should respond when a person with a substance use disorder continues to relapse while in treatment.

Deputy District Attorney Carolyn Palumbo argued that the possession of a methamphetamine pipe and continued substance abuse are justifiable grounds for incarceration.

Palumbo emphasized that the man had recently tested positive for controlled substances and failed to attend several scheduled treatment sessions. She said these setbacks show he is unable to comply with outpatient requirements.

Although the man is currently enrolled in Proposition 36 treatment, attending group sessions, and scoring for approval for outpatient treatment under the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) criteria, Palumbo questioned the validity of those assessments.

She stated that she “doesn’t know what is going on with his ASAM,” arguing that the man’s scoring for outpatient treatment lacks a logical basis. According to Palumbo, “outpatient treatment is clearly not working for him,” and she insisted that custody or a higher level of care was the only appropriate option.

Deputy Public Defender Richard Van Zandt countered that the man is “making some progress even if it is incremental,” pushing back on the idea that a relapse should automatically result in incarceration.

Van Zandt argued that the man “is not a threat to the community,” noting that the charges involve drug possession rather than conduct that could harm others. He added that since public safety is the legal standard for holding someone in custody, there was no justification for continued detention.

After hearing arguments from both sides, Judge Levers declined the prosecution’s request to keep the man in jail and instead released him under PRCS, citing his “moderate attempts to engage with treatment.” She noted that although he struggled with consistency, the record showed he was participating and making some effort toward recovery.

To address the prosecution’s concerns, Levers ordered a new ASAM evaluation to determine whether a more structured treatment environment would better meet his needs while still avoiding incarceration.

The judge set another hearing for Nov. 15 at 9 a.m., when the updated assessment and the man’s progress will be reviewed.

