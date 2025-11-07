Tremane Wood’s Execution Delayed as Board Votes for Clemency

OKLAHOMA CITY — On Nov. 5, 2025, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-2 in favor of granting clemency to 46-year-old Tremane Wood, a death row prisoner convicted in the 2002 fatal stabbing of Ronnie Wipf, according to a press release from the Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty (OK-CADP).

The board’s decision delays Wood’s scheduled execution, planned for Nov. 13, and now awaits review by Gov. Kevin Stitt, who will make the final determination. The vote comes amid renewed scrutiny of Oklahoma’s death penalty procedures and concerns about how the case was handled, according to OK-CADP.

Dr. Elizabeth Overman, chair of the OK-CADP, said the state had “bungled Tremane’s case from beginning to end, including making fraudulent plea agreements to obtain a conviction.”

She stated that Wood “was not adequately represented at court. The District Attorney did not make sure that the trial was fair,” and that the “family of the victim is asking that Oklahoma not execute Tremane.”

She further argued that the state’s continued handling of the case had raised serious concerns about due process, noting that the “state claims that elaborate illegal activity is taking place while someone is in prison, making a case against a person without affording that person due process.” This pattern of overreach and procedural disregard in capital prosecutions is a core concern for many advocates of abolishing the death penalty.

Dr. Overman also highlighted systemic issues at play in Wood’s sentence, calling the death penalty “the product” of a “deeply faulty system which obviates justice under the guise of being tough on crime.”

She asserted that the board’s decision serves as a recognition that “justice at the hands of the state has been miscarried,” emphasizing that “executing an innocent man does not make Oklahoma a safer or more orderly state.” Wood’s older brother had admitted to the stabbing.

The vote marks the latest chapter in a broader pattern of controversy surrounding Oklahoma’s death penalty system, according to OK-CADP. The board’s recommendation now moves to Gov. Stitt, who will decide whether to accept or reject clemency.

For now, Wood remains on death row as the decision is weighed. The OK-CADP argues that this case underscores continuing questions regarding fairness, due process, and the role of clemency in correcting potential miscarriages of justice within the state’s capital punishment system.

