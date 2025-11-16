WASHINGTON, D.C. — Although the federal shutdown has now ended after more than 43 days, critics warn the decision to withhold Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for millions of people set a dangerous precedent for using food access as political leverage.

According to The Hill, SNAP benefits — which feed 42 million people — should never again be vulnerable to partisan brinkmanship. “Politicians in D.C. must snap out of the gridlock and end the shutdown. And in the future, SNAP should not be allowed to become a casualty of anyone’s political food fight,” the outlet wrote.

Fear-based narratives about misuse of public benefits spread throughout the shutdown, creating public distrust and distancing voters from the reality that federal nutrition programs are essential and widely used by working families. Most people receiving SNAP work at least one job, and many work multiple jobs.

The Hill reports that “SNAP amounts to just $6.17 per day, which means that there remains plenty of incentive to work.”

Research continues to show that access to food directly impacts public safety. According to The Hill, “Economist and crime expert Jennifer Doleac noted that when Chicago improved the timing of its SNAP distributions, a study found that grocery store thefts dropped by a third.” When food assistance is reliable, crime decreases, the outlet states.

While highlighting the importance of community institutions, The Hill noted that “strong families and a strong economy that generates good jobs, along with churches and charities, are the first line of defense against poverty.” The outlet argues that when the government invests in jobs, reduces incarceration, and addresses poverty with policy rather than punishment, communities become healthier and more stable.

To prevent future harm during potential fiscal disruptions, The Hill suggests that “lawmakers should adopt design cues from this research to make food aid schedules more crime resilient, particularly during fiscal disruptions.” When subsidy programs are protected rather than paused, public safety improves.

According to The Hill, “President Trump has made reducing crime a key priority, so it’s no surprise the administration has continued to pay ‘essential’ law enforcement officers during the government shutdown.” Critics argue that cutting essential support programs such as SNAP and Medicaid while increasing funding for enforcement contradicts claims of prioritizing public safety.

Poverty continues to correlate with crime trends. The Hill explains that “when people can’t feed themselves or their loved ones, the risk that they will turn to financially motivated crimes goes up. That’s bad for families, and it’s also bad for public safety.” Critics note that instead of investing in prevention, the administration prioritized military and police spending as a response to crime.

In one of the most significant legal disputes of the shutdown, The Associated Press reported, “The Supreme Court on Friday (Nov. 7) granted the Trump administration’s emergency appeal to temporarily block a court order to fully fund SNAP food aid payments amid the government shutdown.” The administration continued resisting court directives to restore benefits, leaving millions uncertain about access to food.

AP reported that the administration also urged states that had already distributed November SNAP benefits to reverse those payments, despite the legal confusion. “Even before the Supreme Court put the rulings on hold, the Trump administration was refusing to reimburse them for those legally ordered SNAP payments,” the outlet stated.

As government operations resume, advocates and policy experts say safeguarding food access must be a priority, warning that the shutdown revealed how quickly hunger, instability, and crime can rise when essential programs are politicized.

