The Harvest of Bones

142,000 farms gone between 2017 and 2022. That’s not a statistic. That’s 142,000 families. 142,000 livelihoods. 142,000 pieces of land that won’t grow food for the people who used to own them. The people who feed us can’t afford to feed themselves.

The USDA Census of Agriculture says we had 2.04 million farms in 2017. By 2022, we had 1.90 million. 142,000 gone. That’s 28,000 farms a year. 77 farms a day. Three farms every hour. Chapter 12 bankruptcies spiked at 627 in 2020. The numbers dropped after that. Not because the crisis ended. Because the farmers were already gone. Fertilizer costs increased 100-200% between 2020 and 2023. The American Farm Bureau Federation reported 75% of farmers said fertilizer prices were their top concern. You can’t grow food without fertilizer. You can’t buy fertilizer when it costs more than the crop is worth.

This isn’t an accident. In 1971, Nixon’s Agriculture Secretary Earl Butz told farmers to “Get big or get out.” Plant fence row to fence row. Adapt or die. That wasn’t advice. It was a death sentence. It was a policy directive to consolidate the food supply into fewer hands. The current crisis is the finished product of that directive. The small farm was marked for extinction fifty years ago. The government just finally finished the job.

The vice is simple. Input costs. Seed. Fertilizer. Equipment. Fuel. All controlled by a handful of corporations. Output prices. Farmers don’t set the price for what they grow. The buyers do. The processors do. The market does. The farmer pays retail for everything they buy. They sell wholesale for everything they produce. The margin disappears. The farm disappears with it.

Four companies control 80% of the meatpacking industry. Cargill, JBS, Tyson, National Beef. They set the price farmers receive for their livestock. Four companies control 60-70% of the seed market. Bayer, Corteva, ChemChina, Syngenta. They set the price farmers pay for seed. Three companies control 70% of the fertilizer market. CF Industries, Mosaic, Nutrien. They set the price farmers pay for fertilizer. The same corporations that control what farmers buy control what farmers sell it for. The farmer is the meat in the sandwich. The sandwich is being eaten by someone else.

And the government funds it. The top 10% of mega-farms collect 60% of federal subsidy dollars. The small farmers get crumbs. Then they go bankrupt. Then the mega-farms buy their land. The taxpayer is financing the extinction of the family farm. You’re paying for your own food supply to be monopolized.

The blade cuts deepest for those already marginalized. Black farmers have lost 90% of their land since 1920. From nearly a million Black farmers to less than 50,000 today. The USDA admitted to decades of discrimination in lending and program access. Pigford v. Glickman settled the case for $1.25 billion but most farmers were dead by the time the checks arrived. The theft of Black farmland is the original sin of American agriculture. They were driven off the land by the same system that’s now driving off the white farmers. The mechanism doesn’t care about color. It cares about profit.

The blood is real. The farmer suicide rate is three and a half times the national average. Higher than any other occupation. Higher than veterans. They shoot themselves in the barn. They drink the pesticide. They hang themselves in the machine shed. The economic vice doesn’t just close the farm. It ends the farmer. The dairy farmer in Wisconsin who sold his herd because feed costs exceeded milk prices. The generational farm in Iowa lost to foreclosure after fertilizer prices tripled. The young farmer in Kansas who can’t afford to start because land prices are driven up by investors. Every number is a family. Every family is a community. Every community is a region. Every region is a food supply.

And who’s buying the land? Investors. Bill Gates is the largest private farmland owner in America. 270,000 acres. Pension funds. REITs. Foreign investors. They don’t farm. They hold. They wait. They profit. The average age of a farmer is 58. When they retire, they sell. The buyer isn’t another farmer. The buyer is a corporation. Farmland is an asset class now. Not a livelihood. Not a community. Not a food supply. An asset.

The counter-argument comes. “But food is cheap.” It isn’t. The price at the register doesn’t include the dead soil, the poisoned water, the bankrupt farmers, the exploited workers, the rural communities turned into ghost towns. The real cost is just being paid somewhere else. By someone else. Cheap food is a lie. The bill just comes due later.

“Larger farms are more efficient.” Efficient for whom? Efficient for the corporation that owns the supply chain. Not efficient for the community that loses its farmers. “People don’t want to farm anymore.” People want to farm. They can’t afford to. There’s a difference. “Technology makes up for the loss.” Technology doesn’t replace soil. Technology doesn’t replace knowledge. Technology doesn’t replace the person who knows what that field needs when the weather changes.

What happens when the farmers are gone? A drought hits. A supply chain breaks. A pandemic shuts the borders. And there’s no local food to fall back on because there are no local farmers left. The shelves empty. The prices spike. The people who can’t afford to eat starve. The tomato that survives a two-thousand-mile truck ride tastes like the plastic it was packed in. The nutrition is gone. The flavor is gone. The soil is dead. The town dies when the farm dies. The school closes. The hospital closes. The Main Street empties. The people leave. The community is gone. A country that can’t feed itself is a country that can be held hostage by whoever controls the food. And four companies control almost all of it.

142,000 farms. Gone. In five years. The people who fed us are being fed to the market. The land is still there. The soil is still there. The sun is still there. The farmer is gone. And the food on your table is controlled by the same people who drove the farmer out of business.

They told them to get big or get out. They made sure they couldn’t get big. Then they took the land when they got out.

The harvest is in. The farmer is gone. And the people who own the dirt are the ones who buried him in it.

Next time you eat, remember who grew it.

And then, remember who is literally killing them.

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