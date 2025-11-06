No Tows without Homes

This Wednesday, November 5th at 11 AM, the Coalition on Homelessness is holding a press conference at the parklet on the southwest corner of 16th and Harrison. We’re calling on the city to halt the towing and displacement of San Franciscans living in their RVs.

The city’s RV parking ban went into effect on November 1, and threatens the survival of RV households. The Large Vehicle Refuge Permit Program was supposed to protect RV residents, but the reality has been a bureaucratic nightmare:

As of October 28, only half of the over 500 RV residents have received permit stickers

Nearly 100 residents were told they “don’t exist” in the city’s database and forced into a difficult appeals process as requirements keep changing

The city worker has to place the sticker on the RV, but there is no office to get a permit.

RV households face an impossible choice: accept any shelter offer even if it doesn’t meet their needs, or lose their permit and face towing

Anyone without a sticker is subject to tow. They will not let people even apply for a permit after Saturday, even if they qualify for one.

The City does not have enough housing and shelter beds to offer the over 1,400 people living in their vehicles in San Francisco — not to mention the 4,000 on the street.

