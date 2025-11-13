Oklahoma Pardon Board Recommends Clemency for Death Row Man Tremane Wood

Oklahoma Death Row Photo by Nate Billings, The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY — In a major development ahead of a scheduled execution, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-2 this week to recommend clemency for death row incarcerated man Tremane Wood, who was sentenced to death in 2004 for his role in the 2002 murder of Ronnie Wipf, according to a report from News 9 (https://www.news9.com). Griffin Media contributor Cole Deaver reported the vote followed defense attorney Amanda Bass’ presentation outlining why Wood’s life should be spared.

According to News 9, Bass argued during the Nov. 5 clemency hearing that prosecutors in the original trial “failed to instruct the jury on key matters in the case properly.” She described the Board’s ruling as “validating” for her team and said “the decision restored my faith that the criminal justice system and actors in it can act to get it right when presented with powerful evidence that the system has gotten it terribly wrong.”

The News 9 article notes the State opposed clemency and referenced allegations of misconduct during Wood’s incarceration, including narcotics activity and unauthorized cell phone possession. Despite those claims, the Board recommended voiding Wood’s death sentence.

Bass told News 9 that Wood was “filled with gratitude” for being heard by officials within the criminal justice system “for the first time in over 20 years.” His partner, Leslie Reed, also told the outlet Wood remains unable to give interviews directly because of prison restrictions.

Despite the Board’s recommendation, News 9 reports that Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond expressed “disappointment” with the ruling. He said, “My office will continue to pursue justice for Ronnie Wipf. We intend to make our case to the Governor on why clemency should not be granted and why the death sentence, as determined by a jury, should be carried out.”

According to the outlet, at the time with less than a week before today’s scheduled Nov. 13 execution, Governor Kevin Stitt holds final authority over Wood’s fate. Bass and her team continue to file appeals to both the U.S. Supreme Court and the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals while also preparing to meet with the Governor’s office.

The News 9 piece concludes with a statement from Governor Stitt’s office, noting he “will meet with the defendant’s attorneys, the attorney general’s office, and the victim’s family to ensure he has all the information needed to make a decision. He does not take the process lightly.”

