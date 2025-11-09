Sunday Commentary: The Real Target of Trump’s Immigration Crackdown Is Every Immigrant Community in America

When President Donald Trump invoked an 18th-century wartime law to deport 252 Venezuelan men to a Salvadoran mega-prison, the images of rows of shackled migrants shaved bald and forced to kneel were meant to project control and dominance.

His administration called it a national-security triumph. In truth, it was a chilling statement of values: that people’s lives can be upended and destroyed without a shred of evidence that they pose any threat to the nation.

It revealed a government willing to tear families apart and ship people across borders not because of what they had done, but because of what they symbolized — a convenient target for political theater.

The deportations were not about danger or security; they were about power, and the ease with which it can be exercised over those deemed expendable.

The men deported to El Salvador’s Terrorism Confinement Center were accused of being gang members in “irregular warfare” against the United States, yet The New York Times found that most had no serious criminal record.

Their testimonies of beatings, sexual assault, and simulated drownings, verified by forensic experts as credible evidence of torture, revealed how far the administration was willing to go in the name of deterrence. This was not about public safety. It was about redefining immigration itself as a crime—and, by extension, treating entire communities as suspects.

The cruelty was not confined to that prison.

Days after the Times report, The Washington Post described another mass rupture: more than 600,000 Venezuelans in the United States lost their Temporary Protected Status (TPS). Overnight, people who had built stable lives—who worked, paid taxes, raised children, and contributed to their neighborhoods—became deportable. They lost work permits, driver’s licenses, and access to health care. Activist Adelys Ferro called it “the largest mass illegalization of a group in this country’s history.”

Together, these stories capture a core truth about the Trump era’s immigration strategy: it is not only a campaign against undocumented immigrants. It is a campaign against immigrant belonging itself. It weaponizes uncertainty, turns lawful presence into temporary privilege, and sends the message that no immigrant—regardless of status—is truly safe.

Trump’s immigration agenda has always relied on performance. The mass raids, the footage of families separated at the border, the declarations of “invasions” from Latin America—all serve to create an atmosphere of siege. The Salvadoran prison operation and the revocation of TPS for Venezuelans are extensions of the same logic. They transform policy into theater, where punishment substitutes for problem-solving and fear itself becomes the instrument of control.

For millions of immigrants—documented and undocumented alike—the impact has been pervasive and personal.

Families that once felt secure under TPS or DACA now live in limbo, rechecking expiration dates on work permits and scanning headlines for the next legal reversal. Green-card holders wonder whether their relatives will ever be allowed to join them.

Even naturalized citizens feel the stigma: they are stopped, profiled, and questioned more aggressively at airports, or told to “go back” in the towns where they’ve lived for decades.

This climate has eroded basic civic participation.

Parents skip parent-teacher conferences for fear of encountering law enforcement. Workers avoid reporting wage theft or unsafe conditions, knowing that retaliation could come in the form of a call to ICE. Domestic-violence survivors hesitate to seek protection orders because court buildings have become de facto immigration checkpoints.

Public health officials report that vaccination rates and prenatal care visits have dropped in immigrant neighborhoods since 2024, as families withdraw from every system that keeps them visible.

Fear works not only on the undocumented. It seeps outward, marking every brown or Black body as potentially foreign. Immigration enforcement has become inseparable from over-policing in communities of color.

Federal task forces and local police collaborations blur the line between immigration law and criminal law, subjecting Latino and Black residents to pretextual stops, raids, and warrantless detentions.

A person’s accent, skin tone, or zip code can now determine whether they are treated as neighbor or threat.

At its core, immigration policy is about who is recognized as part of “the people.”

When that recognition becomes conditional—dependent on paperwork, politics, or presidential whim—trust in government dissolves. Communities that once sought partnership with local police or city officials now feel hunted by them.

Faith leaders in Texas, California, and Illinois describe congregants too afraid to attend services because ICE vehicles park nearby. Social-service providers in Florida say families are disappearing overnight, leaving apartments unlocked and paychecks uncollected.

This collapse of trust has consequences far beyond immigration. Law enforcement depends on witnesses willing to come forward. Public health depends on patients seeking care. Schools depend on parent engagement.

When people are driven underground, everyone’s safety suffers. Crimes go unreported, outbreaks spread unchecked, and classrooms lose students whose parents have fled.

The administration’s claim that ending TPS will restore order ignores the reality that TPS recipients were order: they were legal workers filling essential jobs, taxpayers sustaining local economies, and volunteers anchoring civic life. Removing that foundation destabilizes the very communities that politicians claim to protect.

What we are witnessing is not just an immigration crackdown—it is a racial project. The administration’s rhetoric about “invasions,” “criminal aliens,” and “foreign terrorists” resurrects an old hierarchy in which whiteness defines Americanness. By casting entire nationalities as security threats, Trump revives the logic of the Chinese Exclusion Act, Japanese internment, and Operation Wetback. The Salvadoran prison images evoke a colonial tableau: brown bodies disciplined into submission for the comfort of a domestic audience.

This racialized spectacle reinforces other hierarchies. In Memphis and Chicago, federal “safe-city” task forces have targeted Black neighborhoods under the guise of crime control, using the same militarized tactics honed at the border. In Los Angeles, ICE raids on Latino workplaces and day-laborer sites have led families to skip doctor visits and school events. The line between immigration enforcement and racial policing has vanished. Communities of color are treated as testing grounds for policies that erode constitutional rights for everyone.

Perhaps the most disturbing element of the Trump approach is its contempt for due process. The Venezuelans deported to El Salvador were given little or no hearing before being branded as “terrorists.” TPS was terminated despite clear statutory and humanitarian grounds for extension. Immigration courts are buried under more than four million pending cases, with many respondents unrepresented and proceedings held by video in makeshift facilities. Detention centers overflow, their conditions described by federal judges as “obviously unconstitutional.”

This erosion of procedure undermines the rule of law itself. When the state can deport without hearing, detain without charge, and torture without accountability, it ceases to act as a lawful government and begins to act as an occupying force. And when these tactics are normalized against immigrants, they set a precedent that can be used against anyone. The border is not a fixed place—it is an idea that can expand inward.

Yet amid the fear, there is resilience. Cities like Bridgeport, Connecticut, have passed resolutions demanding transparency from ICE and pledging to protect immigrant residents. Legal-aid groups are mounting challenges to the misuse of the Alien Enemies Act and to the termination of TPS. Churches are offering sanctuary again, reviving an old moral tradition of civil disobedience. These acts of resistance remind us that immigration policy is not an abstraction—it is the sum of choices made at every level of government, from the courthouse to the city council.

But local resistance alone cannot fix what is fundamentally a federal moral failure. Congress must codify pathways to permanence for TPS and DACA holders, fund independent oversight of detention facilities, and prohibit the use of foreign prisons in immigration enforcement. Courts must reassert that wartime powers cannot be repurposed to bypass asylum law. And civil society—from journalists to educators—must continue exposing the human cost of policies that hide behind bureaucratic euphemisms.

For those who believe these policies affect only “illegal immigrants,” the lesson of history is clear: rights denied to one group rarely stop there. Every expansion of executive power to detain, surveil, or deport without trial eventually ensnares others. The Patriot Act was sold as a counter-terrorism tool; it ended up monitoring millions of citizens. Today’s mass deportations and foreign detentions could become tomorrow’s template for domestic dissent.

Communities of color understand this intimately because they have lived it before. From COINTELPRO to stop-and-frisk, the pattern is familiar: fear is invoked, exceptions are carved out, and the exceptions become the rule. Immigrants are simply the current frontier of that project.

If America continues down this path, it risks more than its moral standing—it risks the integrity of its democracy. A society that governs by humiliation cannot sustain equal justice. A government that builds legitimacy through cruelty cannot command consent. When law becomes a weapon against the vulnerable, it loses its authority over the powerful.

The alternative is not naïve idealism. It is pragmatic decency. Enforcement can exist within bounds that respect dignity and the rule of law. The United States has the capacity to process asylum claims efficiently, to renew TPS when conditions demand it, and to integrate newcomers who strengthen communities rather than destabilize them. What is missing is political courage—the will to replace spectacle with substance.

We should remember that every immigrant policy sends two messages: one to those arriving, and another to those already here. The first declares what kind of country we are; the second declares what kind of citizens we will be. When cruelty becomes normalized, it shapes not only how we treat others but how we imagine ourselves.

Trump’s immigration policies have inflicted fear and trauma far beyond the border. They have hollowed trust, divided neighbors, and licensed racial scapegoating as governance. But they have also forced a reckoning. The question is no longer whether we can secure the border. It is whether we can secure our conscience.

America’s strength has never been measured by its ability to punish the desperate. It has been measured by its capacity for fairness—by the courage to uphold rights even when fear is loudest. The Venezuelans sent to a foreign prison, the families losing TPS, the communities raided in Chicago and Los Angeles—they are not outsiders to the American story. They are its test.

The measure of a democracy is not the power to deport, but the power to protect. And right now, that measure is failing.

