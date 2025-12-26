Automated Warfare Raises Alarms Over AI-Driven Targeting in Gaza

Since May 2021, when the Israeli Defense Forces launched what officers described as the country’s “first AI war” during an 11-day conflict in Gaza, Israel has continued to expand its use of artificial intelligence technologies to surveil and target Palestinian civilians.

The escalation of military tactics to include automated systems operating with minimal human intervention has raised serious concerns about reliance on unauthorized data extraction and computerized decision-making in paramilitary operations, signaling a growing convergence between mechanized warfare and information capital in the digital age.

Despite claims by officials affiliated with the IDF, including former Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, that these applications “produce vast amounts of data more effectively than any human,” recent investigations into Israel’s use of the software have found the algorithms to be unreliable and unsuitable for decisions as consequential as determining whether an individual lives or dies.

A 2024 assessment by Human Rights Watch of Israel’s use of four AI-powered systems concluded they relied on “faulty data and inexact approximations to inform military actions,” underscoring their propensity for error and inconsistency despite official assurances to the contrary.

The IDF’s use of AI systems to determine military targets has also prompted questions about the extent of human oversight involved. One system, known as Lavender, was described by Human Rights Watch as using machine learning to assign Gaza residents a numerical score indicating the suspected likelihood that a person is a member of an armed group.

The IDF has said the tool is used alongside manual procedures carried out by military officers and cannot replace the role of an intelligence analyst.

In a 2024 press release clarifying its use of AI tools, the military stated that “the inclusion of a person in the [Lavender] database cannot be solely relied upon to identify him as a military operative that can be attacked” and that artificial intelligence tools do “not constitute the sole basis for determining targets eligible to attack.”

However, accounts from IDF officials suggest limited human involvement in reviewing AI-generated material beyond brief assessments of outcomes.

One officer who used Lavender told The Guardian, “I would invest 20 seconds for each target at this stage, and do dozens of them every day. I had zero added-value as a human, apart from being a stamp of approval.”

The remark suggests a narrow form of oversight despite the IDF’s stated claims that the system operates within a broader target-verification process.

A 2024 Human Rights Watch report further warned that the military’s reliance on such systems could violate international humanitarian law, particularly the laws of war requiring distinction between military targets and civilians and the obligation to take all feasible precautions to minimize civilian harm.

The report characterized Israel’s use of AI technologies as an extension of extractive surveillance practices that collect personal data from Palestinian civilians in violation of international human rights law, feeding that information into machine-learning systems meant to distinguish between military objectives and civilians.

According to the report, these tools appear to rely more on speculative assumptions drawn from unlawfully acquired data than on rigorous technical procedures to determine the fate of people in Gaza. As long as AI programs continue to be used to identify targets without meaningful oversight, the military risks breaching the laws of war that require constant and careful distinction between civilians and combatants to limit civilian casualties.

The United Nations Special Committee has suggested that the IDF’s use of AI with limited human monitoring may reflect disregard for those obligations, stating in a 2024 press release that “the Israeli military’s use of AI-assisted targeting, with minimal human oversight, combined with heavy bombs, underscores Israel’s disregard of its obligation to distinguish between civilians and combatants and take adequate safeguards to prevent civilian deaths.”

The deployment of these technologies by the IDF reflects a broader shift toward automated or unmanned systems to generate targets in paramilitary operations.

In “A Theory of the Drone,” French theorist Grégoire Chamayou describes how drone warfare collapses surveillance and combat into a single mechanism, writing, “Here, vision is a sighting: it serves not to represent objects but to act upon them, to target them. The function of the eye is that of the weapon.”

Chamayou argues that the image presented on a screen is not an objective reflection of reality but a projection shaped by subjective assumptions embedded in the technology.

The process of designating targets, Chamayou writes, depends on identifying “non-normative” behaviors as defined by algorithms, rather than recognizing individual identities.

“Because this model of information is predicated on an analysis of behavior patterns rather than the recognition of nominal identities,” he notes, “it claims to be able, paradoxically, to ‘identify’ individuals who remain anonymous.” Such identification, he argues, is generic rather than individual.

This inherent bias, obscured by claims of technical neutrality, is evident in the IDF’s AI-powered systems, which process data obtained from Palestinians in Gaza to “draw inferences from [such] data and recognize patterns without explicit instructions.”

In reducing people to statistical profiles and generalized traits while maintaining an appearance of objectivity, these systems undermine the reciprocity of combat and eliminate the possibility of self-defense. Entire lives and personal histories are reduced to technical variables, transforming warfare into a logistical operation in which direct recognition of the human target is no longer required.

As the death toll in Gaza continues to rise, with more than 69,000 Palestinians reported killed and more than 170,000 reported injured since Oct. 7, 2023, according to U.N. humanitarian updates citing Gaza’s Health Ministry, the IDF’s use of AI systems to produce targets quickly has intensified concerns that these tools may be accelerating and magnifying loss of life.

With opportunities for mutual self-defense effectively erased, Palestinian lives are increasingly subjected to automated decision-making, their survival contingent on the outputs of an algorithm.

