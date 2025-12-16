Court Watch: Judge Sets Bail above County Schedule in Yolo County Case

WOODLAND, Calif. — A Yolo County judge set bail at more than double the amount recommended under the county’s bail schedule, prompting defense objections that the figure was excessive and unsupported by the record.

Judge Tom M. Dyer set bail at $110,000, exceeding the amount listed in the 2024 Yolo County Bail Schedule. Judge Dyer stated that the higher bail was based on a two-year prison recommendation, including $100,000 for a felony charge and an additional $10,000 for a misdemeanor.

Deputy District Attorney Rachel Meyers and Deputy Public Defender Joseph Gocke presented no evidence to support the increased bail, according to the defense. Gocke argued that the amount was excessive in light of the charges.

The Yolo County bail schedule states that “bail for felony offenses shall be set based on the highest maximum state prison term applicable to the single charged offense, including any applicable count and case enhancements.”

Bail is determined by recommended sentencing under the schedule. Penal Code section 459 carries a recommended maximum sentence of six years, and under the Yolo County Felony Bail Schedule, the corresponding bail amount should not exceed $50,000.

The defense argued that Judge Dyer improperly doubled the bail and stacked an additional $10,000 related to a misdemeanor offense dating back to 2014.

While the deputy district attorney argued that bail serves as an incentive to ensure a person appears for trial, the defense contended that excessive bail is inconsistent with the Yolo County bail schedule.

The defense stated that bail must reflect the single most serious offense allegedly committed and that the bail schedule charts tie bail amounts directly to the length of the potential sentence.

The defense also emphasized that excessive bail places unnecessary financial strain on individuals, jeopardizing employment, housing stability, and the ability to meet basic needs when a person cannot afford to post bail.

