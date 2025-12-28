States File Lawsuit Against Trump Administration over Transgender Healthcare Limits

OAKLAND, Calif. — California Attorney General Rob Bonta is leading a multistate lawsuit challenging a Trump administration declaration that states say could sharply restrict access to gender-affirming care by threatening doctors and hospitals with the loss of federal health funding.

“This case challenges a federal move that threatens doctors and hospitals with losing Medicare and Medicaid funding,” the lawsuit states, warning that providers could be forced to stop offering care.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Oregon and targets a declaration issued by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“The declaration claims gender-affirming care does not meet accepted medical standards,” the states write, calling the claim unsupported by medical evidence.

Under the declaration, hospitals and doctors who provide this care could be removed from federal health programs.

“The threat of losing federal funding puts providers in an impossible position,” the coalition argues, saying many would have no choice but to end care.

Bonta said the declaration is part of a broader effort to restrict care for transgender people.

“Secretary Kennedy’s declaration seeks to limit access to gender-affirming care for minors,” Bonta said, adding that it pressures hospitals to halt treatment.

He said the move bypasses normal government rules.

“The declaration is unlawful and skips required public review,” Bonta said.

The lawsuit also points to proposed federal rules released on Dec. 18.

“Those rules would ban federal reimbursement for gender-affirming care for minors,” the states note, but stress they are not final.

By contrast, the states argue the declaration attempts to act immediately.

“It enforces sweeping restrictions without waiting for public comment,” the lawsuit states.

Bonta and the coalition say gender-affirming care is widely supported by medical research.

“Major medical organizations recognize this care as safe and effective,” the filing states.

The states are asking a judge to block the declaration.

“They seek a court order stopping the federal government from enforcing it,” the lawsuit says.

Bonta said California will continue defending access to care.

“We are holding the administration accountable for overstepping its authority,” he said.

Attorneys general from 18 states joined the lawsuit, along with the District of Columbia and the governor of Pennsylvania.

“The case could shape how much power the federal government has to influence medical care through funding,” the coalition said.

