Op-ed | Davis City Council Urged to Reconsider Fire Station Plans at Village Farms

At its November 4 hearing on the Village Farms project, I heard Davis City Councilmembers publicly declare that they wish to revisit a controversial proposal to incorporate a fourth city fire station into Village Farms. While the Council made no decision that night, Councilmembers voiced concern about the potential $3.5 million ongoing (and ever-growing) financial impact of operating an extra fire station, given the very serious financial mess our city now faces.

The Village Farms developers are comfortable with the solution I have been offering. Specifically, I recommend you strike out all of the technical project approval language and maps dedicating 2.5 acres of their project for a fourth fire station. I would substitute language and maps formally setting that land aside (as its proposed zoning already provides) for an unspecified public purpose that would be determined in the future. With some future tweaking of the zoning language and additional environmental review, that 2.5 acres could someday be used as an additional land dedication site for affordable housing that could help us meet state housing mandates. It might even become a site for more long-sought cooperative housing.

At its November meeting, Councilmembers asked city staff to provide them with more information and options on the fire station issue. Unfortunately, the newly released Village Farms city staff report that is being presented to the Council and the Planning Commission this week ignores that information request.

Instead, buried deep in the report’s 144 pages, you will find draft language for a development agreement and a “preliminary planned development” map seemingly designed to provide backdoor approval for a fourth fire station. You will find these provisions on pages 06-36, 06-8, 06-58, 06-67, and 06-137. I strongly recommend you amend them all to strike out any references to the proposed fourth fire station. You should also strike out a mysterious new provision and a related map that labels that 2.5 acres as a “Public Safety Center Parcel,” a newly fabricated term obviously intended to rule out its use for affordable housing our community sorely needs.

This new staff report is silent about the reason for these latest proposals and why it has ignored the Council’s stated desire for options and information on this subject. You should ask them to explain who wrote and inserted these new provisions and why. You should also ask city staff to explain why, in hearing after public hearing, it is making troubling and erroneous public statements about the fire station issue.

The first oft-repeated misstatement asserts that the city General Plan requires a new fourth fire station be built at Village Farms.

That’s untrue. The General Plan does reference in its narrative that a past Council, that was elected decades ago, did want to pursue planning for a fourth station. However, the policies and actions that were adopted in the 2007 General Plan actually called instead for a detailed analysis of the city’s fire facility needs, not the construction of a fourth fire station.

Below is a link to the pertinent provisions of the General Plan.

That analysis, which was finally completed 11 years later by Fitch & Associates, an independent consulting firm considered a national expert in using data analysis to plan firefighting operations, said the city could dramatically improve its fire response times by repositioning its aging fire stations so that it could continue to operate with three, not four, fire stations. As the older stations wore out, the city would cease investing in them over time and reallocate that funding to build new stations in much better locations. The city would avoid the estimated $3.5 million per year ongoing cost burden for city taxpayers for operating a fourth fire station, while response times by the Fire Department to emergency calls across the city would improve dramatically.

After the release of the Fitch & Associates report, then-Fire Chief Daryl Arbuthnot endorsed their approach and took me on a personal tour to show me exactly where those stations should be located. Current Fire Chief Joe Tenney has embraced the findings of the report when they suit his purposes. He quoted its findings that the city needed its own ladder truck (see his letter to Council at the time below) but has disregarded the part that says the city does not need a fourth fire station.

The second misstatement that has been regularly repeated by staff in public hearings is that the Fire Department or the Council itself has already made the decision to build a fourth fire station and to place that station at Village Farms.

I was there in Council chambers as a voting member of the City Council the last time our city leaders discussed how we should address our future needs for fire facilities. That night we did not authorize any new fire facilities anywhere. The minutes for that City Council meeting on October 30, 2018, provided below, plainly document the Council directed city staff to come back to the City Council for policy guidance on any proposed future action on fire facilities.

City staff fully complied with that policy direction when, several months ago, they presented the current Council with options (none of which have been adopted or funded) to rebuild the existing downtown fire station. In contrast, Council has never received a similar presentation from staff to consider building a fourth station at Village Farms or alternatives to that approach, including keeping a three-station operation. The Fire Department has no authority to make such a decision, as city staff has intimated. Only the city manager, the Davis City Council, and, in the case of Village Farms, the voters of the City of Davis, have the authority to make this important decision.

I support your efforts to place Village Farms on the ballot (as well as Willowgrove) in 2026. We really do need more housing. However, this project already faces a difficult uphill fight for voter approval. I cannot support a project that worsens our city’s already shaky financial condition. I am convinced a lot of other voters will feel the same way I do.

The analysis work done by another city consultant, BAE Urban Economics, makes it clear that removing the fourth fire station from Village Farms would turn it into a fiscally positive project for the City of Davis. You can help to pass this project by making the right and smart fiscal decision to remove any mention of a fourth fire station from Village Farms before you send this measure to the voters.

