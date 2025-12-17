Davis Council Split on Ensuring Affordable Housing in Village Farms Project

DAVIS, Calif. — A prolonged and at times tense Davis City Council discussion on Tuesday laid bare sharp differences of opinion over how affordable housing should be guaranteed in one of the city’s largest proposed developments, with councilmembers sharply divided over whether the project, as structured, offers a credible path to producing income-restricted housing or risks repeating past failures.

At the center of the debate was whether affordable housing commitments should be locked into the project’s baseline features — the elements voters would approve under Measure J/R/D — or handled through a development agreement that could be amended in the future.

Councilmember Bapu Vaitla repeatedly warned that without baseline guarantees, the city could approve a project that delivers land and funding but ultimately produces no affordable units.

“If we accept this, no units will be built,” Vaitla said. “No units will be built.”

Under the proposal before the council, the developer would dedicate 16 acres of land and contribute up to $6 million toward affordable housing. City staff and members of the project team argued that this approach, which would place responsibility for securing financing and partnering with an affordable housing developer on the city, offered the most realistic chance of success given current market conditions.

Vaitla strongly disagreed, citing conversations with regional affordable housing developers who estimated the cost of building the proposed 280 low-income units at roughly $150 million. Even assuming multiple successful rounds of competitive 9 percent tax credits, Vaitla said the remaining financing gap would be far beyond what the city could reasonably fill.

“That cuts that $75 million to $69 million,” he said. “That’s a $69 million financing gap for the city to fill. There is no scenario in which we do that. None.”

Vaitla argued that voters would reasonably believe they were approving 280 affordable units, not a land dedication and partial funding with no enforceable obligation to build. “If that’s what is in front of them, it should be clear that what they’re voting on is to receive 280 units, not that they’re voting on to receive 16 acres, $6 million and zero units,” he said.

As a compromise, Vaitla proposed placing at least 100 affordable units into the project’s baseline features, with a trigger that would shift responsibility back to the developer if the city failed to deliver the units within a defined timeframe or by a later construction phase. “I’m a voter, I’m going to the ballot,” he said. “I want to know that if I’m voting on affordable housing, that somebody has responsibility for getting that affordable housing and it’s not the city in perpetuity.”

City staff acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding affordable housing finance but defended the proposal as the most viable option available. Social Services Director Dana Bailey said staff could not guarantee outcomes but emphasized that affordable housing developers increasingly require visible city partnership to compete for scarce funding.

“There are no guarantees,” Bailey said. “What we can bring forth are our best efforts.” She said developers “need the city in partnership with them to show that they’ve got local support to get the units built.”

Bailey added that while some past projects had relied on land dedications to private affordable housing developers, market conditions have changed. “The affordable housing developers are looking to the city to partner because the climate has changed,” she said. “The way that we show that we’re partnering is by being a part of the initial application.”

Vice Mayor Donna Neville said the revised proposal followed extensive negotiations after the applicant team concluded it could not feasibly build the affordable units itself.

“The overarching goal is get the units built, do what makes the most sense,” Neville said. “Where all staff and subcommittee on council landed was the greater likelihood of these units getting built is this proposal rather than a proposal where this development team tries to build the units itself.”

Neville praised the scale of the concessions negotiated, noting that the proposal increased the land dedication from nine acres to 16 acres and tripled the city’s financial contribution. She said the deal exceeded what the city would receive under a strictly code-compliant approach. “We are in a far better place,” she said.

Other councilmembers expressed optimism that the partnership model could succeed.

Councilmember Gloria Partida emphasized that the process had unfolded over several years and that unresolved issues remained.

“This is not a fast process,” Partida said. “This process has been going on for at least two years.”

Partida acknowledged concerns that affordable housing might never be built but said she was not convinced failure was inevitable.

“I hear that concern and I think that this is a concern of a lot of folks in the community,” she said. “I am hopeful that things will change and that people are beginning to understand that affordable housing is something that has to be invested in.”

City Attorney Inder Khalsa cautioned that placing rigid affordable housing obligations into baseline features could create unintended consequences if financing proves infeasible for any party.

“If it’s infeasible for the city to build, then it’s likely infeasible for the applicant to build at that point as well,” Khalsa said. “What actually happens is that when the trigger is met, the project simply ceases to move forward.”

Khalsa said the legal issue was not whether such triggers could be drafted, but whether the city was prepared to accept the risk of stalling market-rate housing if affordable housing conditions could not be met.

“That’s a trade-off that the city should be focused on,” she said.

The discussion grew more contentious when a representative of the development team said the project already exceeded city code requirements and suggested returning to a ministerial land-dedication approach if consensus could not be reached. Vaitla pushed back, noting that Measure J/R/D makes the approval discretionary and arguing that the code’s intent was to ensure affordable units are actually feasible to build.

“I’ll fight you every step of the way,” Vaitla said, disputing the interpretation that land dedication alone satisfied the city’s affordable housing goals.

Vaitla also raised broader equity concerns, arguing that the project, as proposed, primarily benefits higher-income households while placing the burden of affordable housing on the city. He cited consultant estimates showing that some homes in the project could exceed $740,000, requiring incomes well above area median levels.

“There is no universe in which I would call those affordable to normal people,” he said.

Rochelle Swanson, speaking for the development team, framed the affordable housing proposal as a good-faith effort grounded in financial reality rather than an attempt to evade responsibility.

She noted that the project was not coming forward “empty handed,” pointing to the combination of a 16-acre land dedication and up to $6 million in funding as a substantial commitment in the current market. “It’s 6 million, it’s not zero,” Swanson said, arguing that the proposal brought real resources to the table even if it did not guarantee unit construction in the baseline features.

Swanson repeatedly cautioned against embedding unit guarantees in the baseline project features if they could later prove infeasible. She said it would be easy to promise specific numbers to secure political support, but doing so could ultimately stall the project and prevent any housing from being built.

“It would be an easy throwaway to be like, sure, let’s throw it in there and see what happens,” she said. “But the key here is the integrity. There’s no empty promise. It’s what is feasible, what can be done.”

Addressing concerns about accountability, Swanson said the development team had already made significant investments of time and money and was deeply tied to the community. She noted that the property had been held for decades and that years of planning, consultant work, and public engagement preceded the current proposal. “These aren’t empty promises,” she said.

“These are hard fought, digging down deep looking at where they can get the funding to do it.” She pushed back on the idea that the developer would simply walk away, stressing that the team remained committed to seeing the project succeed.

Swanson also questioned the practicality of time-based triggers, calling a proposed 10-year deadline “a number pulled out of the sky.”

She argued that large, multi-phase developments are better governed by phasing-based triggers tied to actual construction and cash flow rather than arbitrary timelines. Rigid deadlines, she warned, could freeze a project if conditions shift, creating unintended consequences that leave neither market-rate nor affordable housing built.

Throughout her remarks, Swanson underscored that affordable housing production is a shared responsibility and cannot be solved by a single project or developer.

She referenced the loss of redevelopment funding and the increasingly constrained state and federal financing environment, saying these structural challenges explain why developers often return to cities seeking assistance.

Framing the proposal as a realistic path forward, she said the goal was to “put the city in the best position to get these units built,” even if that meant resisting demands for baseline guarantees the development team did not believe it could deliver.

Despite his criticism, Vaitla said he wanted the project to succeed and win voter approval, provided enforceable affordable housing commitments were included.

“It’s hard for me to imagine a scenario in which you agree to everything that you’re giving us, put those 100 units in baseline project features, agree to a trigger that’s time- and permit-based and me not support it,” he said.

As the debate stretched on, councilmembers discussed whether to send the issue back to the council subcommittee for further negotiation.

Vaitla made a motion directing staff and the applicant to explore including a specific number of affordable units in the baseline features with a trigger mechanism. Neville seconded the motion, though some members expressed concern that reopening negotiations could stall or jeopardize the project.

Councilmember Josh Chapman said he was reluctant to take actions that could effectively kill the project but shared concerns about whether the current proposal would result in built units.

“At the end of the day, we talked about that we wanted to see units getting built,” Chapman said.

The council did not resolve the issue during the meeting. Staff indicated that tentative dates were available in early January if additional council direction was needed before a formal public hearing. Further negotiations are expected as the city weighs how much risk it is willing to assume — and how much certainty voters should demand — before placing the project on the ballot.

