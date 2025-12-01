Op-ed | What the School Closure Plan is Lacking

by Ferguson Mitchell, local parent

Having had a few weeks to process and gather my thoughts about the DJUSD School Closure And/Or District-Wide Redesign Plan (hereafter referred to as “The Plan”), I sit down now to write about how it came to this, and where we go from here. Like other parents I’ve talked to, I still have many unanswered questions. Whether the district can answer (or will answer), there’s merit in at least documenting publicly these questions and the areas in which The Plan is lacking.

Two Concepts, One Plan?

Presented by the district, Concept A of The Plan (titled “School Closure”) is defined as a localized plan that addresses “immediate declining enrollment.” Concept B (“District-Wide Redesign”) contrasts this by considering “longer term declining enrollment.” Before we even get into the details of the concepts, I want to pause there and contemplate the nature of these concepts.

While they are being presented as opposing (i.e. A/B testing), one is “immediate” and the other is “longer term.” Concept A even openly discusses a potentially-longer term elementary school closure. When asked how that school would be chosen, district employees shrugged. Associate Superintendent Troy Allen provided me the longest answer, roundaboutly explaining they would have to return to the core assumptions behind The Plan, and review any new data. Left unsaid (and I’ll get more into this later) was that the current data is fully in the hands of the district. Furthermore, absent a new housing development, it has little room to change.

To be clear on my point here, I view both Concepts A and B of The Plan to be largely similar. The only thing differentiating the two is the timeline. For comparison:

Concept A

– Patwin closes in 2028

– Elementary 2 closes in 2030

– Junior high closes in 2034

Concept B

– Patwin closes in 2028

– Birch closes in 2028

– Junior high expansion (6-7-8-9) & Da Vinci merger in 2028

Both involve closing two elementary schools and changes to junior highs and Da Vinci. What changes is when the decisions get made. Again:

Concept A

– Patwin decision in 2027

– Elementary 2 decision in 2029

– Junior high decision in 2033

Concept B

– All decisions in 2027

A baseline analysis reveals three key points. The first: fewer decision points means less work. Under Concept A, they have the currently ongoing year-long feedback phase, but would also require a second and third lengthy feedback and discussion phases around the second and third decisions. Under Concept B, there is only one feedback phase, the current one. Concept A would triplicate this long, arduous process. Hard not to imagine which one the school board (and honestly, entire community) would favor.

The second takeaway is that there’s no guarantee that the second and third phases of Concept A wouldn’t end up resembling Concept B. Without a change in the data, wouldn’t the assumption be that “Elementary 2” is just Birch Lane? And, when faced with closing a junior high in the 2030s, wouldn’t it naturally follow that the district may also then want to explore the Concept B model of expanding the junior highs and merging Da Vinci? This would presumably be favorable to simply closing a junior high. As a parent with their child’s school in the crosshairs, it’s hard not to see these two concepts as the same.

My final takeaway is more to the very structure of the two concepts. Concept A is presented as an immediate response to the outlined problem. Concept B as a longer-term plan to address more systemic issues. Is there a reason we are only making one plan for each time period? Shouldn’t we be considering multiple options for each? If there were multiple options in the short-term, shouldn’t we be presented with them so we can compare and contrast? If there are alternatives in the long-term, why haven’t they been identified to the community so we can debate them?

Any well-run organization as large as DJUSD should have both long-term plans and short-term contingencies to pick from—in fact, that’s kind of the definition of being well run. You make multiple plans, pick the best option, and adjust as needed as you enact the plan. Honestly, it feels worrying that the District is only presenting one option under each timeline, and then even more worrying that the plans have so much overlap. Is there actually anything to compare?

Frankly, I blame the school board. I asked district staff directly why only two plans were created, and why they operate on different timelines—and they made clear that it’s because that’s all they were asked to provide. They explained that the school board asked for one short-term plan, and one long-term plan. They allowed the district to basically present a singular plan that explores no alternatives. Thus, The Plan was born.

The Big Hole in The Plan

Moving onward, I also find The Plan itself to be lacking in a number of ways. The Plan exists in two forms—one is a presentation that the district has presented to the school board and at each workshop, and the other is two short reports (Concept A, Concept B) alongside a large amount of demographic data. And while The Plan itself does contain a significant amount of data and logic, there is a crucial section that is missing.

To explain, I’ll have to go into the details. The presentation lays out a significant challenge (“The Challenge”) for the district, summarized on Slide 17: a decline of 1100 students across all grade levels between 2019-2034. To be clear, I don’t doubt this data or analysis—student declines are happening across the country, birth rates are down, etc. I also don’t doubt that Davis is affected by these trends more than other cities in our county, for much the same reasons that the district lays out.

My problem is that after establishing this analysis, the district then immediately pivots to describing the methodology to the creation of The Plan, and dives straight into the concepts of closing schools.

Did I miss something? At what point did lower enrollment mean that schools need to close? These decision to close a school is massively consequential and deserves to be spelled fully out.

To highlight this, consider the counter-argument. Fewer students means less money from the state… but also doesn’t that also mean fewer teachers and less support staff? Doesn’t it also mean less resources, less equipment, less furniture, less utility usage, and less food to provide? In fact, that’s how the entire school funding program on the state level is designed—if your students drop, you will need less money, so you get less money.

To back up its decision, the district implies that each individual school location requires a certain amount of required staffing to operate. Now, I’m sure there are some larger districts where there is a large enough student enrollment drop, where these required staffing levels do make a large enough impact that a school must close. However, at no point does the district attempt to make that argument. There is no section in either the presentation or the concept descriptions where the district lays out in dollars and cents how the drop in enrollment impacts the district in such a way that means a school must close, much less two or three.

Most damningly, the district itself identifies a “break-even” point of 350 students as being “not pedagogically or financially viable,” then turns around and names two schools that are currently above that enrollment level. Under both Concepts, the only school currently under the financially nonviable enrollment number, Fairfield with just 47 students, would remain operational, and furthermore would receive a dedicated principal instead of sharing one with Patwin.

As a community, there should be an outcry about the lack of reasoning and data. At the very least, we should be presented with actual numbers of how much money it takes to operate each campus, the actual amount of money the district thinks it will lose as enrollment drops, and what other expenses the district has that could be used as alternatives to make up that shortfall. Ideally, we would be able to see for the next decade:

– How much income the district foresees losing per year

– How much expenses each program costs per year and per student

– How much facility and “required personnel” expenses each campus costs per year and per student

– How much expenses will be lessened by closing the campuses under Concepts A and B

That also extends into how much it will cost to enact The Plan. Both concepts outline new expenses to the district, new staff and even new buildings (up to 12 portables under Concept B). Will those costs be made up by the decreased expenses from no longer operating certain campuses? Is there a chance that The Plan could end up costing even more? I have no idea! The district has completely omitted any of this kind of information from its communication around The Plan.

Furthermore, lacking that kind of information, how can we as the community be asked to then analyze and provide feedback? What kind of comments do they expect when we are lacking this kind of crucial information? It really was astounding to me, when asking questions of this nature at the workshop, how little I actually knew of the actual costs behind both The Challenge and The Plan. Indeed, it’s hard to come to any conclusions without knowing both.

Other Unmentioned Elements

While financial information is the largest missing piece, it’s not the only one. Here are some smaller issues that I have raised and hope to bring attention to.

The Unclear Objective and Assumptions

Part of The Plan details its methodology, laying out strategic objectives and assumptions. Of the former, two of the three are clear and easily agreeable: maintaining and/or strengthening student outcomes and fiscal solvency. The third, however, is a bit cryptic: “Considers Impact on Students Furthest from Opportunity.” What does that mean? I quote Matt Best: “We will avoid decisions that disproportionately negatively impact our most vulnerable students.” It’s left unclear how these students were determined. Is it furthest in terms of socioeconomic need? Is it in relation to disabilities? Physical distance? A composite of the three? Are there any other factors?

This language reappears in the following Assumptions section of The Plan as well—“We will not close the campus with the greatest proportion of students furthest from opportunity.” Again, how was that determined? If it was using disabilities, wouldn’t you not want to affect Birch Lane, the only elementary school in DJUSD with a Special Day program? Or is it another school—maybe name it in this section, so we know what is off limits?

Other assumptions are also vexing. “We will strive to maintain existing choice programming”—while visionary, it’s unclear what this has to do with the strategic objectives. It also seems unrelated to actual campus closures, as Birch Lane, which is home to the Montessori program, is named for closure. If Montessori can move, were other choice program moves considered?

The worst of all is this assumption: “We will apply [the] same school model across Davis, despite areas of town experiencing differing levels of decline in enrollment.” How then is the localized Concept A even a consideration under this assumption? Closing Patwin explicitly only affects the area of town west of 113. Concept A punishes people for having chosen to live in this neighborhood. Having one of the two plans at direct odds with a core assumption is frankly ridiculous.

The Student-less Campus—District HQ

Now, this next bit, I have been hearing a lot of rumors about. To be clear, I was informed at the workshop that the current district offices are slated to be sold. This is incredibly prime property in a location that I think everybody agrees would be better suited to housing than office space. Unfortunately, nobody seemed to know what the next step was for district administrators.

Nothing in The Plan serves as an indication to the direction the district will go from selling the current district offices. Certainly, it makes logical sense that if a campus were to close, district staff could move into that space. But I have also heard rumors that the district is planning to rent a new space (on Research Park Drive). Or, maybe even build some new offices somewhere else. Again, nobody I asked, not even district staff, could answer that question.

The district needs to clearly answer this question, especially alongside the discussion of closing schools. This is a major financial decision and as such should be included in The Plan. Indeed, incorporating the district office location could help clarify and perhaps improve The Plan. Of course, numbers need to be provided: How much income will the sale of the current district offices provide? What do the new district office plan options cost? Most important, will any funds saved by closing schools be used to fund a new or rented district office?

A Question of Precedence

Also lacking in The Plan is a simple question that seems to have been overlooked. What other school districts have done something like this? What were the outcomes? Did they actually save money? Would they have done something else given the chance? It would be good to know this kind of conversation has happened at the District level. It would be frankly a lot more convincing to hear of some examples where this kind of plan was successful.

Lacking Alternatives

I described in my first section how The Plan is quite limited in scope and provides little opportunity for comparison due to the lack of concrete difference between the Concepts. In regular discussion with other parents, both at the workshop and outside of it, I have heard a number of potential alternatives. Lacking a clear understanding of the strategic objectives and assumptions made, it’s hard to say whether any of these plans are viable. Lacking data about the schools, it is certainly impossible to say the same. However, it’s worth at least publicly asking whether any of these have been considered. In no particular order…

Redraw Elementary School Boundaries and Scale Down Enrollment Equally

It strikes me that the easiest and most logical thing for the district to do, once you accept the 350 student feasibility line, is move students from schools with more than 350 students to schools with fewer than 350. The district is fully in charge of boundaries determining where students are assigned, and if Patwin is lagging behind, they could just be assigned more of the West Davis area. And so on if other schools see enrollment drops? Currently, most elementary schools are over 500, so there should be plenty of wiggle room. Again, it’s not clear why closing a school or two is immediately in the cards.

Also of note—every elementary school in DJUSD currently has portables. They were all designed initially for fewer students.

Close Fairfield

It has the least amount of students, well under the 350 feasibility line. Move them to Patwin, which is also conveniently the school in the most need of students. Fairfield also seems to have the least amount of “students furthest from opportunity.” The handout provided by the district explicitly lacks demographic data for groups less than 11 students (in my guess for student confidentiality reasons). But it does state 73% of students have parents with grad/post-grad level training. I don’t doubt that it is a quality location but I feel it is an obvious place to cut before other schools with many more students and those with higher needs.

Move Spanish Full Immersion to Montgomery

The logic here would be to group the Spanish language choice programs. I have heard many concerns about grouping Montessori and Spanish dual immersion, it would add many complications. Montgomery’s campus would be chosen over Chavez’s due to the new library.

*As a note here, any moving of choice programs should come with a heavy asterisk in terms of numbers of students moving. At least at Birch, I can vouch for a number of parents who have said that their students are only in the Montessori choice program due to proximity at Birch. Put simply, if Montessori were to move away from Birch, their kids would stay at Birch. Similar logic states that if Montessori or another choice program were to change campuses, students close to that new campus may choose to enroll in the newly proximal choice program.

North Davis Becomes 9th Grade

Finally, I saw this plan recently on a Facebook comment, and it has been making waves. Perhaps as an alternative to the district’s Concept B “6-7-8-9 Junior High” plan, but perhaps worth consideration even without it, this plan would close North as an elementary school, and reopen it as a 9th grade only campus to help students transition from junior high to the massive DSHS.

Indeed, I have heard a lot of concerns about 6th graders sharing a campus with 9th graders. Somebody at the workshop mentioned “teen pregnancy.” I would frankly just be curious as to how this plan would work out by the numbers, as it would take a load off the junior highs to absorb 6th grade (6-7-8 being a very common grouping), and then perhaps it makes sense to close a campus… which the plan just did.

Again, I don’t know how these alternatives would fit into the core objectives and assumptions of The Plan. It would at least be nice to know why they haven’t been raised for discussion on a district level.

It’s Not a Conversation

Ultimately, what The Plan is lacking is what the district has outlined what the next year or so should be focused on: having a conversation. I of course will be submitting this feedback directly to the district, but also implore you all to ask the district questions as well. It’s hard to come away from the ongoing efforts of the district and feel like we’re in conversation.

I accept that this is a hard discussion and there are certainly a lot of emotions being had by all. The district may feel a need to control the conversation to keep things orderly. Unfortunately, where things stand (being the bags of post-it notes left over from workshops, and online forms), it feels more like sending messages to the District in a bottle.

Let’s make this a conversation. Let’s make The Plan better.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: