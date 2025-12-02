Bonta, 39 States Back Tribal Warrant Fairness Act to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Crisis

OAKLAND, Calif. – California Attorney General Rob Bonta has joined a bipartisan coalition of 39 state attorneys general urging Congress to pass the Tribal Warrant Fairness Act, calling it a critical step toward improving public safety and justice in Indigenous communities.

The filing stresses that the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People’s (MMIP) crisis remains a national emergency and argues that Tribal law enforcement needs stronger tools to respond to violence, disappearances, and jurisdictional gaps that fuel delays.

According to the letter, Indigenous people “are disproportionately at risk of violence, murder, and going missing,” making timely and effective access to law enforcement resources essential. The coalition argues the TWFA would help bridge existing gaps by allowing Tribal Nations to work directly with the U.S. Marshals Service when responding to missing persons and violent fugitives.

Bonta highlighted longstanding systemic failures that have burdened Tribal communities. “For too long, Tribal Nations have borne the brunt of violence, historical harms, and ongoing barriers when seeking answers, justice, and safety,” he said. He added that meaningful progress requires “structural change,” noting, “We’re at our best when we work together, when we listen, and when we co-create solutions.”

If enacted, the TWFA would authorize federal officers to assist Tribal law enforcement in locating missing children during the critical first 48 hours, which experts identify as the most decisive window in recovery efforts. The bill would also allow Tribal officers, at the request of their governments, to join the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, improving their ability to pursue dangerous suspects across jurisdictions.

The attorneys general express strong support for the legislation’s aim to “facilitate both the search of missing children and the apprehension of dangerous fugitives,” and recommend expanding federal law to include interstate flight intended to avoid Tribal prosecution or investigative duties.

The coalition and the California attorney general maintain that the Tribal Warrant Fairness Act represents a necessary step toward improving safety and ending the long-standing inequities faced by Indigenous communities.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: