Court Watch: Interpreter Issue Stalls Yolo County Court Hearing

WOODLAND, Calif. – A routine Yolo County Superior Court hearing halted almost immediately Wednesday after a Deputy Public Defender informed the court that the person accused did not speak English and required a Russian interpreter, a need the court had not been notified of before the appearance. With no interpreter available, the matter could not proceed.

The individual, represented by Deputy Public Defender Jose Gonzalez, had previously waived time, but the absence of an interpreter prevented the court from proceeding.

Deputy District Attorney Jesse Richardson appeared for the prosecution, though the hearing ended quickly once the language barrier became clear.

The judge reset the hearing for Jan. 5 and instructed that a Russian interpreter must be present to ensure the individual can meaningfully participate and understand the proceedings.

The nearly monthlong delay highlights the impact of overlooked language-access needs in the justice system.

The case will now be postponed for weeks because the court was unaware of the need for translation services.

