Court Watch: Interpreter Issue Stalls Yolo County Court Hearing

By Carly CooperDecember 11, 20250 comments

WOODLAND, Calif. – A routine Yolo County Superior Court hearing halted almost immediately Wednesday after a Deputy Public Defender informed the court that the person accused did not speak English and required a Russian interpreter, a need the court had not been notified of before the appearance. With no interpreter available, the matter could not proceed.

The individual, represented by Deputy Public Defender Jose Gonzalez, had previously waived time, but the absence of an interpreter prevented the court from proceeding.

Deputy District Attorney Jesse Richardson appeared for the prosecution, though the hearing ended quickly once the language barrier became clear.

The judge reset the hearing for Jan. 5 and instructed that a Russian interpreter must be present to ensure the individual can meaningfully participate and understand the proceedings.

The nearly monthlong delay highlights the impact of overlooked language-access needs in the justice system.

The case will now be postponed for weeks because the court was unaware of the need for translation services.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and FacebookSubscribe the Vanguard News letters.  To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue.  Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Breaking News Court Watch Northern California Court Watch Vanguard Court Watch Yolo County

Tags:

Author

  • Carly Cooper

    Carly Cooper is a junior at the University of California Davis majoring in Political Science and Communication. She has worked with Back to the Start, partnering with incarcerated leaders at San Quentin on policy and community engagement, and previously served as a youth court attorney, where she gained early experience in restorative justice. These experiences have deepened her commitment to understanding the legal system and connect directly to her work with the Davis Vanguard. On campus, Carly has served as a team captain for Phi Alpha Delta’s Mock Trial team and is an active member of the pre-law fraternity. In her free time, she enjoys reading murder mysteries, taking ballroom dance lessons, and singing with the UC Davis Chamber Singers.

    View all posts

Leave a Comment