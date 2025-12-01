Congressional Hearing Uncovers Alarming Wrongful Detention Cases in Los Angeles.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — At a congressional field hearing in Los Angeles this week, lawmakers, community advocates and local officials detailed ongoing cases of U.S. citizens and immigrants being wrongfully detained by federal immigration authorities, according to a press release from UnidosUS.

The New York Times reports that more than two dozen individuals testified about abuses they experienced or witnessed involving federal agents in Los Angeles. Witnesses included people detained or targeted by immigration enforcement, legal observers and elected officials who accused agents of acting beyond the scope of the law.

UnidosUS stated its President and CEO Janet Murguía directly addressed what she called the “urgency of continued congressional oversight and stronger safeguards to protect civil rights.” Murguía’s statement praised local leaders for holding the field hearing and documenting “abuses of power and violations of civil rights of the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement tactics.”

The hearing follows a series of recent letters to Congress submitted by UnidosUS and other organizations. According to UnidosUS, the coalition urged lawmakers to “restore accountability in immigration enforcement, strengthen oversight mechanisms for executive overreach, and enact safeguards to prevent unlawful detentions and the profiling of U.S. citizens and law-abiding immigrant communities.”

The New York Times reported that “the immigration crackdown in Los Angeles began on June 6 and drew an immediate backlash, leading to days of protests across the region.” Some individuals who testified spoke about their own cases, while others shared stories on behalf of people still detained or too afraid to speak publicly.

“Federal immigration officials have defended the crackdown, saying that they have been conducting targeted operations aimed at undocumented immigrants with violent criminal records,” the New York Times reported. “They have also said that if agents come across other undocumented immigrants, even those without criminal records, then they may also be detained during the operations.”

UnidosUS argues the reported abuses represent failures at a systemic level and reflect patterns affecting entire communities across Los Angeles and beyond.

