State Secures Settlement with San Bernardino Landlords After Fair Housing Lawsuit

SACRAMENTO – The California Civil Rights Department on Wednesday announced a settlement with Pierce Projects Incorporated and affiliated San Bernardino County property owners after alleging that a long-term tenant in Upland was forced to leave her home when she attempted to use a Section 8 housing voucher. The agreement ends a civil rights lawsuit filed by the state last year and requires the defendants to pay $145,000, revise their rental policies, and take steps to ensure future compliance with state fair housing laws.

According to the fully executed settlement, $110,000 of the total payment will go to the tenant, Angelia Jefferson, while $35,000 will go to the Civil Rights Department. Jefferson rented a two-bedroom apartment owned and managed by the defendants for several years before securing a Section 8 voucher in 2022. When she tried to apply the voucher to her existing tenancy, she was repeatedly rebuffed, leading to what the state described as unlawful discrimination based on source of income.

“Affordable housing programs like Section 8 are a lifeline to millions of Americans,” said CRD Director Kevin Kish. “With cost of living on the rise nationwide, it is critical that landlords comply with our state’s civil rights protections. California’s laws help keep people housed. Our state will continue to fight every day for the rights of all Californians.”

The state’s complaint, filed in San Bernardino County Superior Court last fall, explains that Jefferson first moved into the unit in 2018. At the time, she asked whether the landlord would accept a Section 8 voucher she then held, but the complaint states she was told no, causing her to lose access to the voucher. She reapplied and was approved for a Housing Choice Voucher in 2022, prompting her to reach out to the landlord again about using the subsidy.

In September 2022, Jefferson emailed the landlord explaining that she could not legally be denied because of her voucher under California’s updated anti-discrimination laws. According to the complaint, the landlord initially responded that they could “probably accept the $2,000 rent” given rising market rates, but within days changed course and refused the request. The lawsuit includes a message in which the landlord wrote, “No need to send any more paperwork on this since we have decided NOT to accept the Housing Authority’s offer.”

Jefferson sought assistance from a local fair housing organization, but the complaint states that the defendants did not reconsider. Instead, they allegedly returned her voucher documents to her front door along with a handwritten note stating, “We have decided NOT to participate in this program.”

Because Section 8 vouchers must be used within specific time limits, the refusal left Jefferson with little choice. According to the complaint, she was forced to move out of her home in order to keep her voucher active and find another landlord willing to accept it. She ultimately relocated in April 2023, paying higher rent and incurring moving expenses, application fees, and additional financial burdens the state attributed to the defendants’ conduct. The complaint states she also suffered emotional distress, financial losses, and disruption to her housing stability.

The Civil Rights Department alleged that the defendants’ actions violated multiple provisions of the Fair Employment and Housing Act and the Unruh Civil Rights Act, including refusing to accept a lawful source of income, making discriminatory statements, and effectively making the dwelling unavailable to Jefferson. The complaint also noted that the defendants own at least 36 rental units across California and that, unless enjoined, they would likely continue to engage in similar conduct.

The settlement imposes several corrective measures. The defendants must complete at least two hours of fair housing training, including training specifically addressing source-of-income discrimination. They must also ensure that any new officers or trustees undergo similar training within six months of their appointment over the next five years. In addition, they are required to create and implement a written fair housing policy prohibiting discrimination based on source of income at all of their properties.

The agreement mandates that the landlords include the phrases “Section 8 welcome” or “We accept Section 8” on all rental applications provided to prospective tenants over the next five years. They must also affirmatively list all available rental properties on GoSection8.com or the Housing Authority of San Bernardino County’s listing service, ensuring voucher holders have access to the information.

To verify compliance, the landlords must send written confirmation to the Civil Rights Department within 180 days, including proof of completed training and a copy of their written fair housing policy. They must also notify the department when new officers or trustees receive required training. The agreement specifies that the terms are public and that the state retains full authority to investigate and enforce compliance should violations occur.

The department emphasized that tenants who experience housing discrimination based on their source of income—or on any protected characteristic—may file a complaint. The CRD also provides online resources and factsheets explaining housing rights and obligations under California law.

The settlement was negotiated and secured by Staff Counsel Nassim Moallem, Staff Counsel Val Erze, and Assistant Chief Counsel Nadia Aziz.

