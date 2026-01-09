State Supreme Courts to Tackle Key Constitutional Issues

By By’Reiona Mott

NEW YORK — The Brennan Center for Justice released its January edition of State Court Report, identifying several state Supreme Court cases scheduled for oral arguments this month that address major constitutional and civil rights issues across the country.

According to State Court Report, the January docket includes cases involving police authority during stops, access to courts, school choice funding, administrative searches, and execution protocols, with the potential to significantly shape how state constitutions are interpreted.

The Missouri Supreme Court is set to hear Nicholson v. State to examine whether a 2025 statute allowing Missouri’s attorney general to immediately appeal preliminary injunctions violates the state’s equal protection clause. State Court Report notes that the law was enacted following trial court rulings that temporarily blocked abortion restrictions after voters approved a constitutional amendment protecting abortion rights in 2024.

The Alabama Supreme Court was set to hear arguments Jan. 7 in Jennings v. Smith, a case questioning whether police officers may require individuals to present physical identification during a stop. According to State Court Report, the case arose after a pastor was arrested for refusing to provide identification after officers responded to a 911 call describing a “suspicious” individual, and the report states that organizations, including the ACLU and the Southern Poverty Law Center, argue that such an interpretation of the statute would raise constitutional concerns related to unreasonable searches.

The Ohio Supreme Court was set to hear Department of Development Services for the City of North Canton v. CF Homes on Jan. 8, a case examining whether the Ohio Constitution offers greater protection against administrative searches than the Fourth Amendment. State Court Report explains that property owners argue inspections should require individualized suspicion, while legal aid groups contend that inspections are necessary to protect tenants, particularly those in low-income housing.

The Idaho Supreme Court is scheduled to hear Committee to Protect and Preserve the Idaho Constitution v. State on Jan. 23 regarding Idaho’s recently enacted school choice program. According to State Court Report, opponents argue that tax credits benefiting nonpublic schools violate the state constitution’s requirement to maintain a uniform public education system.

The Utah Supreme Court will hear Menzies v. Department of Corrections on Jan. 28, a case challenging Utah’s lethal injection and firing squad protocols under the state constitution’s prohibition on cruel punishment and “unnecessary rigor.” The Brennan Center notes that the case also follows the death of one of the individuals who brought the challenge, whose execution had been delayed because of concerns about his mental competency.

The Brennan Center stated that the cases underscore the expanding role of state courts in interpreting constitutional rights, particularly as they increasingly rely on state constitutions to address issues of civil liberties and government authority. Livestreams of the oral arguments have been made available through State Court Report.

