Davis Hosts 32nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Celebration

DAVIS, Calif. — The City of Davis and the Human Relations Commission will host the 32nd annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Celebration on Monday, Jan. 19, at the Veterans Memorial Theatre in Davis.

The free, community-wide event will take place at 277 E. 14th St. and is open to the public. This year’s theme, “Injustice Anywhere is a Threat to Justice Everywhere: Protecting Democracy and Freedom of Speech,” centers on Dr. King’s call to confront injustice while safeguarding democratic values and the right to free expression amid ongoing social challenges.

The celebration will begin at 10 a.m. with an art exhibit featuring work by local high school students enrolled in Ethnic Studies programs. The formal program will follow at 10:30 a.m. and will include speakers and musical performances focused on Dr. King’s lifelong commitment to civil rights, economic democracy and peace.

At 11:45 a.m., participants will be invited to join a march from the Veterans Memorial Theatre to the Solidarity Space in Central Park.

“This annual celebration provides an important opportunity to honor the lasting legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and recommit ourselves to building a community where inclusion is not just an ideal but a lived experience for all,” said Donna Neville, mayor of Davis. “His work reminds us that unity is built through understanding, empathy and the courage to stand together.”

The family-friendly program will include youth and adult speakers, live performances, storytelling and a community sing-along.

The event will be livestreamed and recorded by Davis Media Access. The livestream will be available on YouTube.

