Trump Escalates Crackdown on Newsgathering with Arrest of Don Lemon

Los Angeles – Don Lemon, a longtime journalist and former CNN anchor, was arrested late on Jan. 29 by federal agents in Los Angeles, an escalation in what press freedom advocates and multiple courts have described as an unprecedented effort by the Trump administration to criminalize routine newsgathering.

Lemon was taken into custody after 11 p.m. in the lobby of a Beverly Hills hotel, where he was staying while covering the Grammy Awards.

According to CNN, the arrest involved more than two dozen agents from Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI. Federal prosecutors say Lemon faces two charges: conspiring to violate constitutional rights and violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, or FACE Act, a law typically used in cases involving abortion clinics or religious intimidation.

The arrest stems from Lemon’s presence at a Jan. 18 protest inside Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, where demonstrators opposed to Immigration and Customs Enforcement entered the church during a service.

Lemon and Georgia Fort, another journalist, were live-streaming the event as it unfolded. Both have repeatedly stated that they were present solely as members of the press documenting a newsworthy public protest.

The Justice Department’s pursuit of charges against Lemon comes despite repeated judicial rejections of its legal theory.

According to court records, federal prosecutors initially sought criminal complaints against Lemon and others, but U.S. Magistrate Judge Douglas Micko refused to sign the complaints, finding the evidence insufficient.

Prosecutors then appealed to the chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota, Patrick J. Schiltz, who also rejected the request.

Undeterred, the government filed an emergency petition for a writ of mandamus with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit, seeking to compel the lower court to issue arrest warrants. On Jan. 23, a three-judge panel denied the petition, concluding that the government had not shown it lacked other adequate means of relief.

Despite those setbacks, Attorney General Pam Bondi publicly announced arrests tied to what she described as a “coordinated attack” on the church, naming Lemon and Fort among those taken into custody. Bondi and other administration officials have argued that journalists at the scene interfered with the religious rights of churchgoers.

Lemon’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, rejected that characterization and framed the arrest as a direct assault on constitutional protections.

“Don has been a journalist for 30 years, and his constitutionally protected work in Minneapolis was no different than what he has always done,” Lowell said in a statement. “The First Amendment exists to protect journalists whose role it is to shine light on the truth and hold those in power accountable.”

Lowell accused the Justice Department of misplacing its priorities.

“Instead of investigating the federal agents who killed two peaceful Minnesota protesters, the Trump Justice Department is devoting its time, attention and resources to this arrest, and that is the real indictment of wrongdoing in this case,” he said. “This unprecedented attack on the First Amendment and transparent attempt to distract attention from the many crises facing this administration will not stand. Don will fight these charges vigorously and thoroughly in court.”

Video evidence and contemporaneous statements by Lemon appear to reinforce his claim that he was acting as a journalist.

In footage Lemon later posted to YouTube, he can be heard telling protesters, “I’m just here photographing, I’m not part of the group… I’m a journalist.”

Fort made similar remarks when federal agents arrived at her home early in the morning following the protest.

Speaking on a Facebook Live stream, she said, “This is all stemming from the fact that I filmed a protest as a member of the media.” She added, “We are supposed to have our constitutional right of the freedom to film, to be a member of the press. I don’t feel like I have my First Amendment right as a member of the press because now federal agents are at my door arresting me for filming the church protest a few weeks ago.”

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said the arrests raise serious civil liberties concerns.

“In Minnesota, we do not treat journalists like criminals for doing their jobs,” Ellison said in a statement. “No one should be arrested merely for holding a camera, asking hard questions, or telling the public what we have a right to know.”

Press freedom organizations across the ideological spectrum echoed that view, warning that the Lemon case represents a broader effort by the Trump administration to test the boundaries of government power over the press.

Seth Stern, chief of advocacy for the Freedom of the Press Foundation, said the arrests were intended to send a message. “These arrests under bogus legal theories for obviously constitutionally protected reporting are clear warning shots aimed at other journalists,” Stern said. “The unmistakable message is that journalists must tread cautiously because the government is looking for any way to target them.”

Stern said the appropriate response is resistance rather than retreat. “The answer to this outrageous attack is not fear or self-censorship,” he said. “It’s an even stronger commitment to journalism, the truth, and the First Amendment. If the Trump administration thinks it can bully journalists into submission, it is wrong.”

CNN, Lemon’s former employer, also issued a statement criticizing the arrest and emphasizing the judiciary’s repeated rejection of the Justice Department’s claims.

“The FBI’s arrest of our former CNN colleague Don Lemon raises profoundly concerning questions about press freedom and the First Amendment,” the network said. “The Department of Justice already failed twice to get an arrest warrant for Don and several other journalists in Minnesota, where a chief judge of the Minnesota Federal District Court found there was ‘no evidence’ that there was any criminal behavior involved in their work.”

Legal scholars note that criminal prosecutions of journalists are rare and historically fraught, often triggering prolonged constitutional battles over the scope of First Amendment protections. While administrations of both parties have investigated reporters in leak cases, the Lemon arrest stands out because it centers on journalists documenting a public protest in real time.

Lemon is expected to appear in federal court in Los Angeles. His case now joins a growing list of conflicts between the Trump administration and independent media, as courts, press organizations and civil liberties advocates grapple with what they say is a dangerous expansion of federal authority into the realm of constitutionally protected journalism.

