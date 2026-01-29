Meditations: From Chimps Committing Genocide in Gombe to Humans Committing Genocide In Gaza

News Flash: “Veronika, a 13-year-old brown Swiss pet cow, picks up a broom with her tongue, then twists around and uses it to scratch the bits of her body she could otherwise not reach. The blunt end of the broom is used for the sensitive skin on her belly, while the bristly end is reserved for the thicker skin on her upper back and buttocks.”

That’s right, a tool-using cow. Science writers, apparently lacking an inner life of their own, are proclaiming, “There is no doubt that cows are complex creatures with rich inner lives.” God help us.

I’ll believe a tool-using cow scratching its butt with a big brush has a rich inner life when she uses the brush to paint a sunset.

Veronika has become the latest animal in the tool-using menagerie knocking down the straw man of human specialness and superiority. Who believes that anymore?

“One by one,” we’re told, “features that we once thought of as uniquely human, such as tool use, complex communication and culture, have toppled like dominos.”

Many scientists and science writers are bent on blurring the line between humans and nature in a misbegotten attempt to prove that we aren’t actually separate from nature. They conveniently ignore the steepening arc of man’s destructiveness, which has no parallel in nature, and which makes humans very different, but hardly special.

All creatures on earth except humans and domesticated animals live within an ecological niche. With the domestication of fire more than a million years ago, ancient humans began to break the bonds of niche. Modern humans, emerging over 100,000 years ago, began to exploit their environments and spread to every continent except Antarctica.

Therefore human alienation from nature didn’t begin with agriculture and the first cities. Rather, psychological separation began when people first subconsciously felt they were no longer inextricably part of nature, which was a very long time ago. Later, with the full emergence of symbolic thought, prehistoric peoples evolved myths and traditions that reminded them that separation is an illusion.

Now, at the terminus of man, we can no longer conceal the chasm between the way humans operate, which is fragmenting the earth all to hell, and the seamless wholeness within which the rest of the animal kingdom functions.

In short, the quest to end man’s alienation and fragmentation cannot be achieved by erasing the difference between Homo sapiens and nature. Trying to redress man’s destruction of the earth by battling against former attitudes of specialness and superiority is as foolish as talking about the inner lives of cows.

The philosophical conundrum is much subtler and more difficult. Jane Goodall not only observed the first use of tools by our primate cousins, the chimpanzees, but she also observed, to her horror, a four-year campaign of genocide by one troop against another.

From 1974 to 1978 in Gombe Tanzania, Goodall watched as a troop of chimps split into two factions, a northern group and a southern group. The northern group clearly premeditated and planned attacks on the southern group, eventually killing all the males of the southern group, absorbing the females into their group, and taking over their enemy’s territory. Sound familiar?

Initially, scientists dismissed Goodall’s observations, but subsequent studies showed that “chimpanzees in their natural state engage in lethal intergroup conflict [aka war] to gain territory and resources.”

The genocide in Gaza proves we humans have not evolved, and indeed, that there is no such thing as psychological evolution.

It also attests that the horrors of history, including the ongoing genocide in Gaza, must be understood without confining ourselves to the political level, with its ever-shifting divisions, warring groups and political machinations.

Though the obscurers of the distinction between man and nature have it very wrong, genocide by chimpanzees demonstrates that man’s genocidal tendencies run very deep. Since mystics across cultures and time confirm that life reflects cosmic order, beauty and immanence, how do we account for war and genocide, beginning with chimps?

I maintain that war and genocide have their roots in the evolution of ‘higher thought,’ which gave rise to identification with particular groups, the rudiments of which are shared with our closest evolutionary cousins, chimpanzees.

That insight would seem to make us prisoners of our evolution. But after essentially devoting my youth to inquiring into the human anomaly in nature, I came to a realization that provides a wellspring of compassion for what the American poet Robinson Jeffers called “the poor doll humanity.”

Simply put, it is that the evolution of so-called higher thought is both the threshold for direct awareness of beauty, essence and immanence, and the greatest impediment to realization. Thought must fall still in passive awareness and undirected attention for realization of our spiritual potential to flower.

Thus the ultimate paradox is resolved within us as non-divided individuals (a necessary redundancy), to allow the experiment in consciousness to be carried out on this, the most beautiful planet in our galaxy.

Genocide is the epitome of the wrong turning of man, but it has its roots in the first bipedal steps of proto-humans over 5 million years ago. (The human lineage [hominins] and chimpanzees diverged during the Miocene epoch, approximately 5-7 million years ago.) It is no coincidence that the only other animal capable of premeditated murder, and genocide, is man’s closest relative, the chimpanzee.

For romantics who proffer free-love bonobos (or peaceful pre-colonial indigenous peoples) as alternatives, the exceptions prove the rule and attest to the fact that the collective wrong turn of humankind was not inevitable, could have been corrected at any point, and must be corrected now in a globalized world.

Clearly, the fault lies both in our stars and in our selves, though the remedy lies within us.

