Georgia Enacts Law Safeguarding Death Row Rights for Those with Intellectual Disabilities

Atlanta — A landmark reform enacted in 2025 has fundamentally changed how intellectual disability is evaluated in death penalty cases in Georgia, ending a practice that for decades placed the state far outside national and constitutional norms. According to the 2025 Human Rights Report released by the Southern Center for Human Rights, the new law corrects a uniquely punitive system that made Georgia the most dangerous death penalty state in the country for people with intellectual disabilities.

As documented in the 2025 Human Rights Report, Georgia was the only state that required people facing execution to prove intellectual disability beyond a reasonable doubt to be exempted from the death penalty. The report highlights that this is the highest evidentiary standard in criminal law and one that no other state has imposed in this context.

Furthermore, the report explains that Georgia was also the only state that required jurors to decide guilt and intellectual disability at the same time, a structure that routinely confused jurors and undermined fair decision-making.

The 2025 Human Rights Report explains that the new legislation, signed into law on May 13, 2025, lowers the burden of proof to a preponderance of the evidence and separates the determination of intellectual disability from the determination of guilt. According to the report, these changes align Georgia with U.S. Supreme Court precedent and significantly reduce the risk that people with intellectual disabilities will be wrongfully sentenced to death.

According to the 2025 Human Rights Report, the path to reform was a long one, requiring sustained advocacy by the Southern Center for Human Rights and its partners across the capital defense and disability rights communities. The report also emphasizes that years of legislative efforts failed to gain traction and faced persistent resistance from prosecutorial organizations, noting that earlier versions of reform legislation never even made it out of the Georgia House.

The 2025 Human Rights Report notes that a pivotal turning point during the 2025 legislative session came when testimony before the House Judiciary Non-Civil Committee corrected what the report characterizes as misleading and hyperbolic claims by prosecutors. The report explains that this testimony was crucial in shifting the legislative record and contributing to the committee’s unanimous decision to advance the bill.

The 2025 Human Rights Report documents that the bill passed unanimously in the Georgia House and later cleared the Senate after significant negotiation. The report notes that prosecutors sought amendments that would have weakened core protections, particularly the separation of guilt and intellectual disability determinations.

The 2025 Human Rights Report acknowledges that the final law reflects political compromise, including provisions allowing life without parole sentences in some cases and adding reciprocal discovery requirements. The report stresses that the reform’s central achievement is dismantling the punitive evidentiary barrier that had effectively denied constitutional protections to people with intellectual disabilities in Georgia.

As reported in the 2025 Human Rights Report, the reform represents an important step toward a more humane and constitutionally compliant capital punishment system. While the report underscores this achievement, it cautions that continued vigilance is necessary to ensure the reform’s promise is fully realized in practice.

