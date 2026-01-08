West Sacramento Mayor Martha Guerrero Launches Bid for Open CA-06 Seat

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Martha Guerrero, the two-term mayor of West Sacramento, announced Tuesday that she is entering the race for California’s open 6th Congressional District, launching a Democratic campaign centered on lowering costs for working families and opposing the Trump administration and Republican leadership in Washington.

Guerrero, a former city council member, licensed social worker and mother, is seeking the seat in the newly-redrawn, Democratic-leaning district that spans parts of Placer, Sacramento and Yolo counties. Her campaign described the effort as a people-first bid rooted in her working-class background and long tenure in public service.

“I am running for Congress because our communities deserve a representative who has been in the trenches for working families. They deserve someone laser-focused on lowering costs and protecting their rights,” Guerrero said in a statement announcing her campaign. “I have dedicated my life to delivering for those who need help and I’ve been humbled by the outpouring of support for this campaign. Together, we are going to win this seat and help build an economy and a country that serves working people.”

Guerrero said her more than two decades of service in West Sacramento have focused on coalition-building and local problem-solving.

“For over two decades, I’ve served the West Sacramento community, bringing people together to make our city safer and stronger by strengthening flood protection, supporting local small business growth and job opportunities, increasing transparency in government, and tackling homelessness by expanding access to services and transitional housing,” she said.

She added, “The Trump administration and MAGA Republican leaders are putting the wealthy and big corporations first, making people pay more for healthcare and everyday essentials while cutting programs families rely on. I’ll bring my working-class roots, strong Democratic values, and problem-solving approach to Congress to put people first for a change.”

Her campaign reported receiving dozens of endorsements at launch, including backing from former state Senate Majority Leader Richard Polanco and former Assembly Member Gil Cedillo.

Local support includes Yolo County supervisors Mary Vixie Sandy, Angel Barajas and former supervisor Jim Provenza, West Sacramento Councilwoman Norma Alcala, Woodland City Council members Mayra Vega and David Moreno, Davis City Vice-Mayor Gloria Partida, and Washington Unified School District trustees Vannessa Castro and Virginia Coffey.

Guerrero currently works as a legislative advocate on education, mental health and aging issues and has served on West Sacramento’s economic development, aging and planning commissions in addition to her roles on the City Council and as mayor.

Her campaign said those experiences inform her decision to run for Congress amid what she described as federal policy decisions that favor corporations over local communities.

California’s 6th Congressional District was redrawn following voter approval of Proposition 50 and includes Citrus Heights, Lincoln, Rocklin, Roseville, Sacramento, West Sacramento and the town of Loomis.

According to registration figures cited by the campaign, the district leans Democratic, with 39 percent registered Democrats, 31 percent Republicans and 30 percent registered with no party preference or another party.

Kamala Harris carried the district in 2024, defeating Donald Trump. The seat is open after Rep. Ami Bera announced he is running in California’s newly-drawn 3rd Congressional District.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: