California Bans Face Masks for Law Enforcement, Citing Transparency and Public Safety

SAN FRANCISCO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed into law a bill banning ICE and other law enforcement officials from wearing ski masks or other forms of extreme face coverings, a move supporters say is aimed at increasing transparency and public safety amid growing concerns about unidentifiable officers. The measure, Senate Bill 627, authored by state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, takes effect Jan. 1, 2026.

A New York Times article about the bill outlines Newsom’s motivations for signing it into law, as well as opposing views.

“The impact of these policies all across this city, our state and nation are terrifying. It’s like a dystopian sci-fi movie — unmarked cars, people in masks, people quite literally disappearing,” the governor said. “This is an outrage, what we’ve allowed to happen in this country.”

The law bans “extreme” face coverings such as ski masks or neck gaiters. Protective equipment that does not obscure identity, including medical masks, respirators, eye protection or clear plastic face shields, is not prohibited, nor are limited exceptions for undercover officers.

The Department of Homeland Security opposed the bill. DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said, “Comparing them to ‘secret police’ — likening them to the Gestapo — is despicable. Sanctuary politicians are trying to outlaw officers wearing masks to protect themselves from being doxed and targeted by … terrorist sympathizers.”

Numerous law enforcement agencies also spoke out against the bill, arguing that officers should be able to choose to cover their faces to protect themselves and their families from retaliation.

Brian R. Marvel, president of the Peace Officers Research Association of California, expressed outrage over the law, calling it a “troubling betrayal” and a “political stunt” that he said would harm recruitment and prompt current officers to leave the state.

“It’s important that the state take a stand,” Erwin Chemerinsky, a constitutional scholar and dean of the University of California, Berkeley School of Law, said in a letter to the governor. Chemerinsky said that because the law does not impede the government’s ability to perform its duties, it is not unconstitutional.

In an article for The Sacramento Bee, Chemerinsky went into greater depth on the importance of the issue and what may occur if the bill is challenged in court.

“Ice agents have never worn masks before and that never posed a problem,” he wrote. “Safety of officers is a pretext to justify a practice that exists to intimidate. Drug cartels in other countries use masked assailants to kidnap people off the streets. ICE agents wearing masks are meant to evoke the terror of being kidnapped.”

Chemerinsky cited Idaho v. Horiuchi, a 2000 case in which the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit declined to dismiss Idaho’s prosecution of federal officers.

The court wrote: “In keeping with the constitutional allocation of powers between the federal government and the states, federal agents enjoy immunity from state criminal prosecution. That immunity has limits. When an agent acts in an objectively unreasonable manner, those limits are exceeded.”

As a result, Chemerinsky said there is uncertainty about whether California courts will uphold the law. He urged courts to conclude “that there is no reasonable need for ICE agents to be wearing masks other than in the exceptions provided within the bill.”

Regardless of how courts rule, Chemerinsky said the measure should be enacted as “a forceful declaration by this state’s elected representatives that the practice of ICE agents operating in masks and without identification is wrong and must stop.”

A WIRED article detailed the dangers posed by unidentifiable law enforcement officers. Citing an FBI bulletin released in September 2025, the report noted five cases in which crimes were committed by individuals impersonating ICE officers.

In one case on Aug. 7, three intruders entered a New York restaurant claiming to be ICE officers. They restrained a worker, placed a garbage bag over the worker’s head, and kicked and tied up a surrendering bystander before robbing an ATM.

In North Carolina, a man entered a woman’s motel room, showed a business card with a badge and threatened to deport her if she did not have sex with him. Police later apprehended the man.

In Florida, a woman approached her ex-boyfriend’s wife, opened her jacket to reveal a shirt that said ICE and told her she was there to “pick her up.” She drove the woman to an unknown apartment complex, where the woman later escaped.

In the bulletin, the FBI urged agencies to “ensure law enforcement personnel adequately identify themselves during operations and cooperate with individuals who request further verification.” The bulletin also encouraged agencies to verify legitimate operations with one another and to conduct outreach aimed at identifying ICE impersonators.

“The recent increased presence of armed, masked federal officers completely disrupts and erodes public trust in law enforcement,” Alycia Castillo of the Texas Civil Rights Project said in the WIRED article. “When masked federal agents conceal their identity and authority as a practice, anyone can don a mask and a gun and not be expected or required to verify their authority.”

Alongside the face mask ban, Newsom signed four other immigration-related bills into law. Two bar immigration officials from entering schools and hospitals without warrants. Another requires schools and higher education institutions to notify parents when immigration officials are on campus.

Before signing the bills, Newsom posted on X that DHS Secretary Kristi Noem was “going to have a bad day today.” He later explained that “the laws we are advancing run in complete contrast to what she’s pushing,” referring to the department’s continued support of ICE officers concealing their identities.

In the same post on X, Newsom wrote, “You’re welcome, America.”

