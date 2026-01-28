NFHA Backs Fed Governor Lisa Cook as Supreme Court Weighs Trump Removal Bid

WASHINGTON — As the Supreme Court hears arguments in Trump v. Cook, the National Fair Housing Alliance announced Wednesday that it supports Federal Reserve Gov. Lisa Cook, condemning efforts by the Trump administration to remove her from office and urging the administration instead to partner with Cook on affordability and other “kitchen table issues” facing Americans.

Rather than advocating for her removal, the organization said it wants the administration to work with Cook to fulfill campaign promises on affordability, particularly as the nation faces what it describes as a deepening fair and affordable housing crisis.

In August 2025, President Trump posted a letter on Truth Social stating that Cook had been fired from her position at the Federal Reserve before the expiration of her 14-year term. According to SCOTUSblog, the letter cited what Trump described as “mortgage fraud” as the basis for her removal.

Created by the Federal Reserve Act, the Federal Reserve is the nation’s central bank and is responsible for monetary policy and financial stability, among other duties. The Fed is charged with establishing a monetary system capable of responding effectively to stresses in the banking system.

Given that role, the Trump administration has argued that the alleged mortgage fraud would satisfy the statute’s vague “for cause” standard for terminating a Federal Reserve governor, as outlined in the Federal Reserve Act.

Cook has denied the allegations, saying she is prepared to defend herself in the “appropriate forum.” She brought her case to federal court in Washington, D.C., where a judge ruled in her favor, allowing her to remain in office while the case proceeds.

That ruling prompted the Trump administration to appeal to the Supreme Court.

The National Fair Housing Alliance described the appeal as “unlawful” and characterized it as the latest attempt to undermine the independence of the Federal Reserve at a moment of intensifying housing affordability challenges.

The organization said Cook’s continued service is critically necessary, arguing that her expertise is grounded in developing macroeconomic solutions to the everyday financial pressures facing working families.

“The President’s unlawful attempt to remove Governor Cook is a distraction at a time when Americans are demanding action in response to the country’s worsening fair and affordable housing crisis,” said Nikitra Bailey, executive vice president of the National Fair Housing Alliance.

The group reported that it joined Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., other members of the House Financial Services Committee, and additional House Democrats at an outdoor demonstration denouncing the administration’s attempt to remove Cook.

In closing, the press release again quoted Bailey criticizing the administration’s approach and calling for a shift in priorities, particularly given the president’s campaign pledge to lower costs for Americans.

“We call on the Trump administration to join Dr. Cook in prioritizing the kitchen table issues concerning everyday people instead of working to replace her at a time when her perspective is needed most,” Bailey said. “NFHA stands firmly behind Governor Cook.”

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: