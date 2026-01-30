Coalition Starts ‘Eyes on ICE’ Training as Immigration Deaths Increase

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The No Kings Coalition announced a new nationwide organizing effort in response to what it describes as escalating federal immigration enforcement under the Trump administration, following intensified actions in Minnesota and across the country, according to an ACLU press release.

In the statement, the coalition said millions of Americans participated in nonviolent protests in 2025 opposing what organizers characterize as authoritarian governance, and that demonstrations have continued amid what it called ongoing federal abuses, particularly by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The coalition plans its next mass mobilization for March 28, with a flagship event scheduled in the Twin Cities.

As part of the campaign, the coalition launched its “Eyes on ICE” training program Monday, a nationwide virtual training designed to help people exercise their rights and safely monitor federal enforcement actions, according to the release. The first session drew more than 200,000 participants, with additional trainings planned, including one scheduled for Feb. 5.

The ACLU release highlights a rising death toll connected to immigration enforcement. Organizers said multiple people, including Keith Porter, Jr., Renée Good and Alex Pretti, have been killed during recent enforcement actions, while at least six people have died in ICE custody so far in 2026. Last year, 32 people died in ICE custody, making it the deadliest year for the agency in more than two decades.

“The Trump regime is doubling down on fear and force to intimidate communities and silence dissent,” said Ezra Levin, co-executive director of Indivisible. He described events in Minnesota as “a tragic example” of immigrant families and Black and brown communities being terrorized, while also pointing to “a massive movement of brave people standing up for their neighbors.”

ACLU Chief Political and Advocacy Officer Deirdre Schifeling said the administration’s actions represent a fundamental threat to constitutional protections. “We won’t sit by as the Trump administration shreds our Constitution, attacks our neighbors, and sends masked agents to terrorize our communities,” she said, calling the moment “dangerous for our democracy.”

Education and civil rights leaders also echoed those concerns, warning that the impact extends well beyond immigration policy. AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler said in the press release that the administration has ignored job creation across the country while expanding enforcement and military spending. National Education Association President Becky Pringle added that ICE activity in communities is creating fear that prevents students from learning.

“When students are afraid their parents won’t be home when they return from school, students cannot learn,” Pringle stated, adding that educators have a “moral and professional duty to protect every student.”

Organizers argue the implications of the current enforcement surge are national in scope. “When the state stalks communities, tears children from their parents, and hides its actions behind badges and masks, that is not safety,” said Sarah Parker of 50501 National Partner and executive director of the Voices of Florida. “That is organized intimidation.”

The coalition emphasized that upcoming actions will be nonviolent, with organizers trained in de-escalation and coordination with local partners. According to the ACLU, the March 28 mobilization is intended not as a single protest but as part of a sustained movement to confront what organizers call authoritarian governance and reaffirm the principle that “there are no kings in America.”

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: