Court Watch: Judge Denies Bail for Three Students in Home Invasion Case

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — After a contentious bail hearing Thursday at the Newport Beach Harbor Justice Center, John S. Adams ordered three students held without bail while granting supervised release to an alleged getaway driver in a planned home invasion case.

During the Jan. 29 hearing, Judge Adams rejected defense proposals for bail and electronic monitoring for the three students, citing the seriousness of the remaining charges and public safety concerns.

According to court records, the accused face multiple counts, including first-degree burglary and residential robbery. Prosecutors allege the driver acted as an accomplice in the planned home invasion.

Defense attorneys argued that cellphone ping data placed a phone in Tustin and did not show consistent location data during the incident. Defense also contended that physical descriptions did not match one of the accused, citing mixed lineage.

A deputy district attorney opposed the motions, emphasizing that the same vehicle was captured by license plate readers and asserting that the phone’s pinging pattern aligned with travel from the crime area. The prosecutor further argued that “the phone was turned off before the crime and turned back on afterwards.”

Regarding the alleged getaway driver, defense counsel sought supervised release through court-assisted release supervision, arguing her role was “minimal,” that she “never went into the house,” and asking the court to consider her youth, noting she turned 21 while in custody.

Defense also highlighted the driver’s lack of a criminal record, the absence of proof that she was paid, and asserted that she “has strong ties with the community.”

The deputy district attorney opposed the request, stating that victims were terrified and arguing that “no bail should be given” due to concerns about repeated violence.

Defense continued to press for reduced bail or the setting of bail for the three students, asserting that family members could eventually post it. Defense noted that one of the accused was 19 and employed at the time of the alleged offense.

Another accused, defense said, had graduated from college and was “enrolled in a program to become a respiratory therapist.” Counsel also proposed ankle monitoring, arguing it would ensure public safety.

In denying the requests, Judge Adams said that “although exposure might have changed, facts did not.” He dismissed counts 1, 2, 4 and 5, but retained the counts of first-degree burglary and residential robbery.

Judge Adams ordered the three students held without bail, stating he did not “think that any bail amount would make a difference.” He granted the driver release under court-assisted supervision with orders to have no contact with the defendants or victims.

The case is scheduled to return to court in two weeks.

