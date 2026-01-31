The Urgent Need for White Allies: Moving Beyond Learning to Action

There has been a growing awareness among white individuals about the need to “be better” and “learn” about the struggles faced by people of color (POC). While this newfound awareness is a step in the right direction, it often feels like a luxury that many POC cannot afford. The time for learning is over; the time for action is now.
Many white individuals have been content to sit back, listen, and learn. They treat the fight for justice like a lifelong elective, as if there is infinite time to grow, reflect, and evolve. Meanwhile, POC are dealing with policies that actively shorten their lives, bullets that take their loved ones, cages that imprison their communities, poverty that stifles their potential, and early graves that rob them of their futures.
The privilege of taking time to learn and grow is a luxury that POC do not have. They are fighting for their lives, their liberties, and their futures. They are dealing with systemic racism that permeates every aspect of their lives, from education to employment, from healthcare to housing. They are facing policies that are designed to keep them down, and they are fighting back with every ounce of strength they have.
As white allies, it is our responsibility to stand with POC in this fight. We must move beyond the learning phase and into the action phase. We must use our privilege to amplify the voices of those who are often silenced, to challenge the systems that oppress, and to fight for a more just and equitable society. For once, we can use our privilege for the positive, turning a system that has benefited us into a force for good.
But how do we do this?
- Recognize the Urgency:
- Justice is not a hobby; it is a deadline. We must act with a sense of urgency, understanding that every day we delay is another day that POC are paying the price with their bodies and their lives.
- Educate Ourselves Continuously:
- While the learning phase should not be the end goal, it is an essential starting point. We must educate ourselves about the history of racism, the current state of affairs, and the ongoing struggles of POC. This education should be ongoing, as the fight for justice is a marathon, not a sprint.
- Amplify POC Voices:
- Use our platforms, whether it’s social media, blogs, or community gatherings, to amplify the voices of POC. Share their stories, their struggles, and their victories. Give them the space to speak and be heard.
- Challenge Systemic Racism:
- We must challenge the systems that perpetuate racism. This means advocating for policy changes, supporting organizations that fight for racial justice, and holding our leaders accountable.
- Support POC-Led Initiatives:
- There are many organizations and initiatives led by POC that are doing incredible work. We must support these initiatives financially, through volunteering, and by spreading the word.
- Stand in Solidarity:
- When POC are fighting for their rights, we must stand with them. This means showing up at protests, signing petitions, and using our voices to demand change.
Some may argue that learning is still necessary and that rushing into action without proper education can be harmful. While it’s true that education is important, the time for learning has passed. The urgency of the situation demands immediate action, even as we continue to educate ourselves.
According to recent studies, the average lifespan of Black Americans is significantly lower than that of white Americans due to systemic racism. This disparity is not just a statistic; it represents real people whose lives are cut short by policies and practices that perpetuate inequality.
The time for learning is over. The time for action is now. We must move beyond the privilege of sitting back and listening, and into the urgency of fighting for justice. We must recognize that justice is not a hobby; it is a deadline. And we must act with the same urgency that POC are fighting with every day.
As white allies, we have a responsibility to stand with POC in this fight. We must use our privilege to challenge the systems that oppress, to amplify the voices of those who are often silenced, and to fight for a more just and equitable society. For once, we can use our privilege for the positive, turning a system that has benefited us into a force for good. The future of our communities depends on it.
15 comments
Probably should have written this article 5 years ago, since the movement has passed.
Matt Walsh pretty much put the nail in the coffin when he cajoled/fooled the “White Fragility” author to pay his black assistant “reparations” on the spot, with whatever cash she was carrying. Pretty hard to come back from that embarrassing incident.
It was actually quite an ingenious stunt, as was his entire film (I’ve seen clips of it).
Also, the re-election of Donald Trump has put this nonsense to bed. You’re not going to see him apologize for being white and male, so to speak.
Claiming that a broad intellectual or political movement ended because of one heavily edited, gotcha-style exchange is post hoc nonsense. The validity of an idea isn’t settled by a staged clip designed for humiliation, and serious social movements don’t rise or fall on bad interviews.
Just saying that the George Floyd movement is over-and-done with (on a mass scale, at least).
Perhaps the better example of this is the re-election of Trump. He told us exactly what he was going to do, and won anyway. And this despite his conviction (with his mug shot hung proudly in the White House), his involvement in the Janurary 6th “protest”, his refusal to accept the result of that election, etc.
Though as I recall, he did implement some kind of incarceration reform during his first term – which corresponds to what someone like you and the author of this article would like to see more of.
But the problem behind it remains – record number of police killings last year
And someone like Trump would say that the problem is people committing crimes, not following orders from authorities, etc. (No one likes to be “ordered” by authorities, but those aren’t “requests”.)
We just saw the result of failing to understand that in Minneapolis (especially the first shooting). With both of the recent victims (fortunately?) being white – presumably there on “behalf of” non-white people, I guess.
And as it turns out, the second guy wasn’t exactly “peaceful” (at an earlier confrontation – when he kicked out the taillight of a vehicle with federal agents inside of it). Amazingly, he wasn’t even arrested (and had a gun in his waistband at that time, as well).
But hey – what do I know – I’m still alive (even after being ordered out of a rental truck I was driving, having to put my hands on my head, etc.). A misunderstanding was behind that incident.
The race of the victims doesn’t vindicate the behavior—it underscores that unchecked authority harms broadly once normal restraints collapse.
I agree, but the article notes that it’s race-based.
I’d say that about 95% of the police shootings (and there aren’t that many nationwide) are the result of some dummy threatening officers and/or the public. The type of people who don’t understand what an “order” means.
The type of people who think there won’t be any dangerous consequence from accidentally driving toward an agent while trying to escape. With a smarmy smile (immediately prior to that) in response to an order to get out of a vehicle. Clueless people, though at least she wasn’t aggressively hostile (which is usually the case when police shoot someone).
It’s not the authorities who are a danger to the public; it’s the people whom authorities target who are causing most of the damage to the public.
“ It’s not the authorities who are a danger to the public; it’s the people whom authorities target who are causing most of the damage to the public.”
Strongly disagree
The evidence does not support your belief, in regard to whom the police are usually shooting. Almost always – someone who has caused harm to someone else, and is likely to continue doing so.
The type of people who should be in prison (and would be on there way back there, if they weren’t also threatening authorities).
It’s not the police that people need to be afraid of (and that includes those having to put up with nonsense in high risk communities). People already know this, even if it’s not always openly acknowledged.
Part of the reason that there’s a focus on police is that police departments have funds that attorneys can go after, unlike your average street thug. Hence, the bias in focus.
The Vanguard itself is providing a training ground (in a sense) for the next round of attorneys who are bankrupting cities.
This is a much more involved conversation, but by focusing only on shootings, you are analyzing a very tiny subset of police interactions.
The biggest problem is that while the criminal legal apparatus may be flawed, we have a basic agreed upon structure to address situations where a citizen breaks the law. On the other hand, we keep struggling to find a way to hold the authorities accountable when they transgress. And the police are only one layer of that.
Some of what you advocate is valid. The proliferation of cameras is also helping (both in terms of what authorities are doing, as well as criminals).
But one thing that has surprised me is the bias that some people bring/conclude, even in the face of clear video evidence. And then there’s the fact that videos don’t always capture everything. (An example of the latter occurred regarding the shooting of Renee Good. The initial video was highly concerning. Subsequent videos helped clarify how/what occurred, which seemed to justify the “legal” aspect of that shooting at least.)
And then there was the fact that the agent was recently injured as a result of a vehicular escape. (At that point, he probably should have been placed on paid leave or something.)
I’m not advocating anything in this discussion, just pointing out the problems. The first step is to understand the nature and enormity of the problem. For example, millions of arrests each year. What happens when they arrest the wrong person? Nothing. At least most of the time. And yet that’s an incredible power that the government has, there is limited to no accountability, and the costs both in terms of tax money and in terms of harm are enormous.
I’ll add one more point – my previous post looked only at the perspective of mistakes rather than design and priority. That’s another issue to consider, especially since an exceedingly low percentage of people who commit crimes are actually arrested. And those who are arrested are the result of strategic prioritization by the authorities as well as being low hanging fruit.
“That’s another issue to consider, especially since an exceedingly low percentage of people who commit crimes are actually arrested.”
Yes – that’s the biggest problem of all. Though eventually (as they continue to commit crimes), they probably are arrested. (But not until they’ve already caused a lot of harm to others).
“. . . and the costs both in terms of tax money and in terms of harm are enormous.”
Yes – it’s unfortunate that those who harm others generally don’t have to reimburse their victims, AND continue to cost taxpayers enormous sums of money.
Now, maybe what you advocate lessens all of that harm, but I’m not aware of any system which does.
But one thing I do know is that police shootings are not causing a lot of deaths of innocent people (or deaths in general).
“There has been a growing awareness among white individuals about the need to “be better” and “learn” about the struggles faced by people of color (POC).”
What about Jews? Is there a growing awareness among Jews, too?