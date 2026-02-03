Court Watch: Judge Upholds Sentence, Denies Release for Expectant Father

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — An accused person pleaded with a judge Feb. 2, 2026, at the Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach to be released that same day so they could be present for their child’s birth and begin a new job scheduled to start the following Wednesday.

Judge Gregg L. Prickett presided over the hearing. The hearing began with the judge informing the accused that he had been given 50 days in jail, which he then reduced to 25 days, subtracting any credits the accused had earned while in custody prior. He then told the accused that he had two options: to have a hearing or to admit a violation of probation. He also said he was not inclined to release the accused due to past warrants and noted that the accused would still have to complete a court-mandated program, Prickett stated.

After hearing this, the accused said he had a note from a program asking the judge to reinstate him immediately and claimed that when he was arrested, he was not allowed to bring the note to court. The judge told him the case had been pending for too long and that he still needed to serve time in jail. The accused said his wife was pregnant and that he was expecting his daughter in two to three weeks and needed to be there, also informing the judge that he was set to start a job that upcoming Wednesday.

Judge Prickett said that did not change his mind and again reminded him of his options. The accused appeared visibly and verbally confused, stating, “I don’t know what to do.” When the accused said he needed an attorney, the judge told him that he did have an attorney and that she was seated next to him. Prickett then gave him additional time to speak with counsel.

While speaking with his attorney, the accused pleaded with her to continue trying to convince the judge to release him. She said she was trying and that everything the accused was telling her had been conveyed to the judge, adding that the judge would not change his mind about the sentence.

After the consultation, the court returned to session and the judge did not alter his decision. The accused admitted to violating probation and was sentenced to 25 days in jail, with two days credited for each day served. Upon release, he will have 30 days to enroll in required classes and must return to court to show proof of enrollment. Shortly after the hearing concluded, the accused was muttering to himself and told a sheriff in the courtroom that he was “hearing voices.” The accused was then taken into custody and transported to jail.

