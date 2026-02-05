Overcrowding Crisis in Fulton County Jail Endangers Lives, ACLU Says

FULTON, Ga. — Overcrowding at the Fulton County Jail remains a persistent and dangerous crisis, driven by policy decisions that have reversed earlier progress and continue to expose people in custody to serious risks, according to a new data report released this week by the ACLU of Georgia.

The 2025 report analyzes jail population data, detention practices and case-processing trends, concluding that Fulton County has failed to address the systemic drivers of overcrowding despite years of warnings and documented deaths in custody. The ACLU describes overcrowding as a long-running emergency linked to “higher rates of illness, mortality, and injury,” noting that since 2021, at least 32 people have died in Fulton County custody from suicide, violence and neglect.

The analysis shows that while reforms implemented after the ACLU’s 2023 report briefly reduced the jail population, those gains were not sustained. The average daily population fell to 2,470 in January 2025 but climbed again to 2,909 by July, a nearly 20% increase in seven months, while four additional deaths in custody were recorded during the same period, the report states.

According to the ACLU, one of the most significant reversals involves misdemeanor detention. In 2023, about 3% of the jail population consisted of people held only on misdemeanor charges, but by 2025 that figure had surged to 17.7%, or 449 people. The report warns that this shift has become a “major driver of the overcrowding crisis,” contributing to constant churn as people cycle in and out of custody.

The report emphasizes that detaining people on misdemeanor charges offers little public-safety benefit while imposing substantial harm. It notes that Georgia law guarantees bail or unsecured release for misdemeanors and cautions against excessive financial conditions, yet recent changes have expanded the use of monetary bail even for low-level offenses.

Money bail remains another central factor fueling unnecessary detention, according to the analysis. The ACLU found that a substantial share of people in custody remain jailed solely because they cannot afford bail, even at relatively low amounts. On July 1, 2025, more than a quarter of people with bonds under $5,000 had been detained for at least 90 days, demonstrating, the report says, that “inability to pay remains a significant barrier to release.”

The report states that bond reductions are highly effective in securing release, yet are inconsistently applied. Of those whose bond was reduced, nearly two-thirds were released within a month, compared with about one-quarter of those whose bonds remained unchanged. The ACLU argues that this evidence underscores the need for courts to impose “the least restrictive conditions necessary” rather than relying on wealth-based detention.

Racial disparities remain stark. As of July 1, 2025, Black people accounted for 88.8% of those in Fulton County custody, despite representing about 43% of the county’s population, a pattern the ACLU says mirrors earlier findings and reflects structural inequities in enforcement and detention.

Delays in case processing also continue to drive prolonged pretrial detention. The report found that more than one-third of the jail population in 2025 remained unindicted, and nearly a quarter of those individuals had been held longer than 90 days. Although these figures represent modest improvement from 2023, the average length of stay in the jail remains 218 days, far above the national average of about 30 days.

The ACLU notes that many delayed felony cases are ultimately dismissed, meaning people can spend months in jail for charges that never proceed. Citing data from The Bail Project, the report states that nearly half of its clients in Fulton County whose cases closed between late 2022 and 2025 were never indicted, with cases lingering a median of 430 days before dismissal.

Diversion programs represent one of the clearest opportunities to reduce jail admissions, the report argues, yet they remain underutilized. The Policing Alternatives and Diversion Initiative and the new Center for Diversion and Services were designed to divert thousands of people annually from jail, but in practice officers diverted only about three people per day in 2025, far below capacity.

The ACLU also raises concerns about expanding jail capacity as a response to overcrowding. Citing national research, the report warns that building new jail beds often leads to higher incarceration rates because “the very existence of jail beds exerts a gravitational pull on decision-making,” rather than solving underlying problems.

In its conclusion, the ACLU says Fulton County faces a critical choice. “These policy and practice changes provide an opportunity to reduce the jail population while maintaining public safety,” the report states, adding that fully implementing its recommendations would eliminate the need to expand jail capacity and move the county toward a safer and more humane system.

