Frisco’s Got Talent: A Stage in the Fillmore, A Platform Rooted in Legacy

By Malik Washington, Destination Freedom Media Group | The Davis Vanguard

Frisco’s Got Talent is more than a competition. It is a cultural intervention.

Beginning March 4 and continuing March 11, March 18, and March 25, auditions will take place at the San Francisco African American Art & Culture Complex in the Fillmore District — a location that carries historical and cultural weight.

Every round of the competition — auditions, semifinals, and finals — will be held at the African American Art & Culture Complex. The semifinals are scheduled for April 1 and April 8. Finals will take place April 15 and April 22, with the winner announced on April 29.

The prize is significant: the winner will perform at the Fillmore Juneteenth Festival, one of San Francisco’s most important celebrations of Black freedom, resilience, and artistic expression.

THE DEEPER SIGNIFICANCE LIES IN THE VENUE ITSELF

The San Francisco African American Art & Culture Complex stands in the heart of the Fillmore — historically known as the “Harlem of the West.” The district has long been a center of Black artistic excellence, even as it has endured redevelopment, displacement, and the steady pressures of gentrification. Hosting this competition inside a Black cultural institution is not incidental. It is intentional.

THIS IS A PLATFORM ROOTED IN COMMUNITY SPACE

Singers, dancers, rappers, poets, musicians, comedians, and spoken-word artists are invited to audition. Participants are given three minutes to present their strongest work. Four audition dates mean four opportunities to step forward.

That accessibility matters.

Too often, emerging artists — particularly those from historically marginalized neighborhoods — are told they are not polished enough, not connected enough, or not “ready” for major stages. Frisco’s Got Talent disrupts that narrative by placing the stage inside the community itself.

The progression is clear:

Community institution → District legacy → Juneteenth stage.

From the African American Art & Culture Complex to the Fillmore Juneteenth Festival, the pathway affirms that talent born in our neighborhoods deserves visibility in our historic spaces.

In a moment when arts funding and community programs face increasing uncertainty, initiatives like this function as cultural infrastructure. They create space for expression, intergenerational inspiration, and public affirmation of local excellence.

Frisco’s Got Talent is not simply about crowning a winner. It is about demonstrating that the Fillmore remains a living center of creativity — not a museum piece, not a memory, but a present-tense reality.

Audition Dates: March 4, 11, 18, 25

Semifinals: April 1, 8

Finals: April 15, 22

Winner Announced: April 29

All rounds held at the

San Francisco African American Art & Culture Complex

Fillmore District, San Francisco

The stage is here.

The space is ours.

The moment is real.

As always, here’s our song/video for this article:

The Five Heartbeats – A Heart Is A House For Love

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Malik Washington is a San Francisco-based journalist and co-founder of Destination Freedom Media Group, an independent nonprofit newsroom dedicated to accountability reporting at the intersection of civil rights, public integrity, disability justice, structural accountability within American institutions, and community survival. He has been a published journalist for over 14 years.

His work—published in partnership with the Davis Vanguard—focuses on government power, criminal justice, environmental justice, and the human consequences of policy decisions too often insulated from public scrutiny. Washington’s reporting amplifies the voices of impacted communities while insisting on documentary evidence, transparency, and the unvarnished truth—especially when institutions demand silence.

His work appears on platforms such as Muck Rack and Black Voice News, examining the intersection of justice, governance, and community.

You can reach him via email: mwashington2059@gmail.com or call him at (719) 715-9592.

Suggestions or leads on stories are always welcome.

Please follow us on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/destfreedom13

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/destinationfreedom13/

X: https://x.com/dest_freedom

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories: