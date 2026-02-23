Court Watch: Judge Denies Release for Accused in Yolo County Case

WOODLAND, Calif. — A Yolo County Superior Court judge on Friday denied a Penal Code section 991 motion and an own-recognizance release request during an arraignment, citing the accused’s criminal history and risk factors.

During an arraignment in Yolo County Superior Court this Friday, the accused was denied a 991 motion and OR release for two misdemeanor charges due to the prosecution’s belief that the accused’s whole criminal history should be taken into account, rather than just the two misdemeanors.

On Feb. 14, the accused was contacted by police officers, while holding a beer, and provided a false name before immediately giving the correct name to the officers. The accused was then charged with two misdemeanor charges for failing to register as an arson offender and giving false identification to a peace officer.

During the arraignment, Deputy Public Defender Steven Betz requested a 991 motion and OR release for the accused. He emphasized that the true conduct — not being registered as an arson offender as the court had ordered her to — of the accused was that of a misdemeanor.

Further, Betz clarified that the accused was contacted by a peace officer while she was on the street with a beer. When asked for her name, she gave a false name but quickly corrected herself and provided her correct name.

Betz stated, “These are all misdemeanor conduct, so the court has to look at whether she’s a public safety risk.”

He provided several “less restrictive means” the court could impose as terms for the accused’s release, including parole conditions, GPS monitoring and having the accused test and “make sure she is in compliance with treatment and if she’s not, then the court can revoke her OR and place her back in custody.”

Deputy District Attorney Martha Wais opposed the defense’s motion, arguing that “the court, when looking at this, has to look at the totality of the circumstances.”

The accused has three violations since June 30, 2025, two of which were for not complying with probation and one for the use of alcohol. Additionally, Wais mentioned the accused’s history of lighting an auto repair shop on fire, which spread to the bowling alley next door.

Wais went against Betz’s claim, stating that the accused is not taking advantage of her resources and should not be released on OR, as she would disobey parole and court orders.

During the arraignment, the court also heard from Parole Agent Kristin Wilson, who referenced the accused’s “very lengthy criminal history,” including a four-year prison sentence on this term, a 13-month prison sentence in 2017 for false imprisonment, a two-year prison sentence in 2014 for grand theft from a person, and a two-year prison term in 2001 for second-degree robbery.

Wilson also stated, in regard to contacting her parole officer, the accused “always gets arrested and runs, and that’s part of the problem.” Wilson also brought to light several warrants since she’s been released.

The last time the accused’s parole agent saw her was July 8, 2025, when the accused was contacted at her mother’s residence, but she was not actually staying there.

Wilson concluded, stating, “She has a high violent risk of committing crimes and being returned to prison” and also stated with confidence that “she will not report to parole.”

Ultimately, Judge Danette Brown found the accused’s criminal history and tendency to run sufficient to deny the motion, ruling that terms such as GPS would not be sufficient to solve the problem. The bail amount was initially set at $1,000 but was subsequently reduced to $1. A jury trial is set for March 23 and is expected to last three days.

