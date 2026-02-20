New Legislation Aims to Protect Federally Assisted Tenants in California

By Vanguard Staff

LOS ANGELES — The National Housing Law Project this week praised the introduction of AB 2128, legislation designed to protect federally assisted tenants and local housing providers from potential federal policy changes that could result in families losing their housing.

AB 2128, introduced by Sharon Quirk-Silva, would protect California public housing authorities without a Moving to Work designation, as well as providers offering housing through federal programs administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, from pressure to impose strict work and time-limit requirements on tenants.

According to the National Housing Law Project, the bill is intended to serve as a safeguard against federal proposals that could require housing authorities to terminate assistance for families who do not meet new eligibility standards.

“Proposals to take away evidence-based benefits and force more of our neighbors into homelessness will worsen the housing crisis across our state. Rather than taking housing away from families, this bill will protect their housing stability, and insulate public housing authorities from pressure to implement harmful policies,” Quirk-Silva said.

The legislation would proactively shield Californians from a proposal by HUD that could require families to leave subsidized housing if they exceed strict time limits or fail to meet work requirements. Under the proposal described by supporters of the bill, “work eligible” adults could be required to work up to 40 hours per week, and families could face losing their homes in as little as two years.

The National Housing Law Project cited research from the Congressional Research Service and HUD itself indicating that policies such as work requirements and time limits can undermine employment prospects, economic mobility and long-term self-sufficiency.

Advocates also argue that such policies disproportionately affect tenants who face administrative or structural barriers, including people with disabilities, older adults and people whose first language is not English.

“Communities thrive when everyone has a safe and affordable place to call home. Taking away housing from poor and working families would punish people just trying to make ends meet, fuel housing instability, and increase homelessness. Public housing authorities already have limited funds that should be used to keep people housed, not diverted for additional, harmful administrative barriers,” said National Housing Law Project Staff Attorney Lila Gitesatani.

If enacted, AB 2128 would limit the ability of federal policy shifts to alter how California housing authorities and federally assisted providers administer housing assistance, according to supporters of the measure.

