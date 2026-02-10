Court Watch: Man Denied Release in Competency Hearing, Mental Health Care Delayed

WOODLAND, Calif. — A man facing two misdemeanor charges was denied release during a competency hearing this week in Yolo County Superior Court, a decision that prevented him from accessing mental health treatment outside of jail.

The accused is charged with misdemeanor vandalism and resisting a public officer. Deputy Public Defender Aram Davtyan said the arrest stemmed from an incident in which the accused damaged a neighbor’s property during a mental health episode.

Davtyan noted that the alleged damage totaled less than $120 and primarily involved a broken wreath on the neighbor’s door.

Deputy District Attorney Farouq Ghazzawi acknowledged there was “no indication of violence,” but argued that the accused “could be potentially dangerous.” Ghazzawi requested that the accused remain in custody until his next court date.

Davtyan responded that continued detention would prevent the accused from receiving necessary mental health care, explaining that Woodland Memorial Hospital and the Veterans Affairs system had both stated they “wouldn’t take [the accused] straight from jail.”

At the same time, the accused could not be released without undergoing a 5150 evaluation. The defense said the evaluation had not yet been conducted and that the process could occur beyond the 21-day time limit the accused consented to maintain.

The accused’s current doctor noted that the limited medical records available show a bipolar disorder diagnosis with psychotic features. Since entering state custody, the accused has refused to take his medication, stating he is accustomed to a different medication.

Davtyan said additional jail time, even until the court date next Friday, could have a “destabilizing” or “traumatizing effect” on the accused’s mental health.

Despite those concerns, Ghazzawi maintained there was “no good reason not to continue to next week,” adding that if involuntary medication became necessary, the court would have grounds to delay proceedings under the emergency exception to the 21-day statute.

Judge Daniel P. Maguire ruled that the accused would be eligible for release once a 5150 determination was made and Woodland Memorial agreed to accept him.

However, Davtyan noted that the court ordered only that “reasonable steps be taken toward conducting [the evaluation],” rather than requiring it be completed before the Friday hearing. As a result, the evaluation process could extend beyond the 21-day timeframe the accused agreed to and potentially place his mental health at risk.

The next hearing is scheduled for the morning of Feb. 13, when the court will receive an update on the 5150 evaluation and then decide whether to release the accused.

